YAVNE, Israel, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has expanded its awarded contract with MediWound providing supplemental funding of $5.5 million to support emergency readiness for NexoBrid deployment upon request of use of NexoBrid in mass casualty situation.



“BARDA’s expanded commitment is further validation of NexoBrid’s importance to U.S. national preparedness for treatment of large number of severe thermal burns injuries. We greatly appreciate BARDA’s continued support and contribution over the years to the development of NexoBrid,” said Sharon Malka, CEO of MediWound. “We have started to build a NexoBrid emergency stockpile and designing processes for emergency deployment upon request of use of NexoBrid in mass casualty situation. In addition, the increasing number of burn centers enrolling into the NexoBrid expanded access treatment (NEXT) protocol will ensure that major burn centers across the U.S. are trained and experienced in the use of NexoBrid should such an event take place. In parallel, we continue to advance the preparation of the BLA and anticipating submission to the FDA in mid-year and subject to approval, commercial launch by our partner Vericel in 2021.”

Under the modified contract including this supplemental amount, BARDA will provide technical assistance and a total of $82 million in funding for NexoBrid development activities towards U.S. marketing approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The additional $5.5 million of supplemental funding is to support emergency readiness for a potential deployment of NexoBrid upon request of use in mass casualty situation, following the initiation of NexoBrid procurement for emergency stockpile as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) mission to build national preparedness for public health medical emergencies. This modified contract maintains a $10 million option to fund development of other potential NexoBrid indications, and an option to fund up to $50 million for additional NexoBrid procurement. In addition to this modified contract, BARDA also has a separate independent contract with MediWound to support the development of NexoBrid as a debridement product to treat sulfur mustard injuries. This contract provides $12 million in funding to support research and development activities up to pivotal studies in animals with options for additional funding of up to $31 million for additional development activities through BLA submission.

The cumulative non-dilutive funding under both contracts with BARDA is now valued at up to $202 million. As of December 31, 2019 the Company has received approximately $43 million from BARDA.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides an integrated, systematic approach to the development and purchase of the necessary vaccines, drugs, therapies and diagnostic tools for public health medical emergencies.

Funding and technical support for development of NexoBrid including the expanded access treatment protocol (NEXT), the pivotal U.S. Phase 3 clinical study (DETECT) and the marketing approval registration process for NexoBrid in the U.S. is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), under ongoing USG Contract No. HHSO100201500035C. Additional projects for evaluation of NexoBrid funded under the BARDA contract include randomized, controlled pivotal clinical trial for use in pediatric population, establishment of a pre-emergency use data package and development of the health economic model to evaluate the cost savings impact to enable market adoption in the United States.

MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound's first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, non-surgically and rapidly removes burn eschar without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health. MediWound's second innovative product, EscharEx® is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid.

