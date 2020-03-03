Wakefield, MA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, today announced Apache® BrooklynTM v1.0, the latest version of the Open Source framework for modelling, monitoring, and managing applications.

"I am excited to see the 1.0 release of Apache Brooklyn," said Geoff Macartney, Vice President of Apache Brooklyn. "This reflects the maturity and stability that Brooklyn has reached after nearly five years as a Top-Level Apache project."

Apache Brooklyn provides a single tool that includes a REST API and GUI for:

managing provisioning and application deployment;

monitoring an application’s health and metrics;

understanding the dependencies between components; and

applying complex policies to manage the application.

Apache Brooklyn uses declarative YAML blueprints to describe an application and all its components. Blueprints can be treated as an integral part of the application, and as modular components that can be composed and reused in many ways. Brooklyn blueprints incorporate policies that actively manage a deployed application by reacting to sensor data such as application health or load, and take actions such as replacing nodes or growing a cluster. Brooklyn’s design is influenced by Autonomic computing and promise theory and implements the OASIS CAMP and TOSCA standards.

Apache Brooklyn 1.0 highlights include:



Support for public and private clouds, available out-of-the-box thanks to integrated Apache jclouds, as well as private infrastructure

A modern, user-friendly, web-based UI including the drag-and-drop Blueprint Composer

REST API and CLI tools, suitable for power users, automation and scripting

A stable blueprint language and API

“Batteries included” entities and policies covering clusters, auto-scaling, replacing unhealthy components, and more

"Apache Brooklyn has been in use for some time in production environments," said Richard Downer, Apache Brooklyn 1.0 release manager. "I’m delighted we can now announce our 1.0 release. Everyone should feel confident building on and deploying Apache Brooklyn 1.0 and know that the Brooklyn Project Management Committee has prioritised the long-term stability of Brooklyn."

Apache Brooklyn is in use by global systems integrators, providers of Cloud software and services, as well as mission-critical applications for major enterprises in financial services, supply chain management, and more.

"We are delighted to see Apache Brooklyn reach this milestone," said David Cairns, CTO for innovation at Fujitsu Digital Technology Services. "Apache Brooklyn powers Fujitsu AIOps solutions with policy-based autonomics to detect service deterioration or outage and can automatically re-locate Cloud applications and services from one cloud provider to another to elevate resilience and uptime."

"Reaching v1.0 reflects the maturity of Apache Brooklyn and we appreciate the community’s effort," said Ross Gray, CEO at Cloudsoft. "Cloudsoft AMP is built on Apache Brooklyn and helps customers eliminate manual processes, cut effort by 75%, and reduce infrastructure spend by as much as 66%."

Apache Brooklyn blueprints for many well-known applications and tools, including ElasticSearch, clustered MySQL, and DNS management, as well as Apache projects such as Cassandra, CouchDB, Kafka, Solr, Storm, ZooKeeper and more, are all freely available under the Apache License v2. The Apache Brooklyn community warmly welcomes new code, testing, blueprints, documentation, presentations, and other contributions.

"Brooklyn is a powerful tool for unified modelling, deployment and lifetime management of applications," added Macartney. "This latest release is a great opportunity for a wider audience to try Brooklyn for themselves and find out how it can help them create and manage their applications, be it in the Cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment. We look forward to growing our community as people discover all that Brooklyn can do."

Availability and Oversight

Apache Brooklyn software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the Project's day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases. For downloads, documentation, and ways to become involved with Apache Brooklyn, visit https://brooklyn.apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/ApacheBrooklyn



About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the world’s largest Open Source foundation, stewarding 200M+ lines of code and providing more than $20B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost. The ASF’s all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 765 individual Members and 206 Project Management Committees who successfully lead 350+ Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with 7,600 Committers through the ASF’s meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way". Apache software is integral to nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to mobile devices across enterprises and mission-critical applications. Apache projects power most of the Internet, manage exabytes of data, execute teraflops of operations, and store billions of objects in virtually every industry. The commercially-friendly and permissive Apache License v2 has become an industry standard within the Open Source world, helping launch billion dollar corporations and benefiting countless users worldwide. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Anonymous, ARM, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, CarGurus, Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Inspur, Leaseweb, Microsoft, ODPi, Pineapple Fund, Pivotal, Private Internet Access, Red Hat, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Workday, and Verizon Media. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "Brooklyn", "Apache Brooklyn", "Cassandra", "Apache Cassandra", "CouchDB", "Apache CouchDB", "jclouds", "Apache jclouds", "Kafka", "Apache Kafka", "Solr", “Apache Solr", "Storm", “Apache Storm", "ZooKeeper", and "Apache ZooKeeper" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

﻿Sally Khudairi, Vice President, The Apache Software Foundation

press@apache.org +1 617 921 8656

