ATLANTA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries, announces the addition of extensive features to the Digital Supply Network and Supply Chain Solution suites which enhance product safety and customer experiences. Significant improvements for visibility of product shipments, track & trace, electronic proof of delivery, visual route progress, and self-service data enrichments were delivered across the Elemica Buy, Sell, Move, and See solutions.
“Having optimal visibility into the supply chain creates safer products and services and builds on customer loyalty and ultimate satisfaction,” said Arun Samuga, Chief Technology Officer, Elemica. “These enhancements improve use of inventory, streamline onboarding for inter-business connectivity, improve search including hazardous material (Hazmat) criteria, and allow for more in depth visualization for track and trace of product safety and knowing where orders and shipments are at all times.”
Other improvements include updates to:
Elemica continually updates the Digital Supply Network software with multiple revisions per year, fulfilling client requests for additional benefits, along with adding improvements to reduce supply chain costs while making the software more robust, yet easier to use.
About Elemica
Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.
