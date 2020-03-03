New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Telematics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664201/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global commercial telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of driver assistance systems.In addition, growth of embedded telematics solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the global commercial telematics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global commercial telematics market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Solutions



o Services



Platform:

o Embedded Systems



o Tethered Systems



o Smartphone Integration Systems



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global commercial telematics market growth

This study identifies growth of embedded telematics solutions as the prime reasons driving the global commercial telematics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global commercial telematics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global commercial telematics market, including some of the vendors such as Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, General Motors Co., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., Volkswagen Group and Volvo Group .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

