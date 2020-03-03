Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Eye Tracking AAC Market- Analysis By Product Type, By Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Eye Tracking AAC Market was valued at USD 376.54 Million in the year 2018.



Rising prevalence of Eye Tracking based AAC to make physically impaired people independent enough to live their life in more enhanced way coupled with growing focus of manufacturers on providing quality AAC devices and quality putting resources into the research and investment of those technical advancements are assessed to accelerate the Eye Tracking AAC market growth during the period of 2020-2025.



Eye Tracking based AAC devices are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to wide spread availability of such Eye Tracking technology by various leading manufacturers even on social networking sites. These factors are boosting the awareness about these AAC products, particularly eye tracking technology. The technology has been used now in various research fields such as military and defense, aerospace, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Gaming and automotive sectors that has been forecasted to accelerate the market growth of eye tracking based AAC in future.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe will experience significant market share owing to enhanced healthcare expenditure on Eye Tracking AACs coupled with enhanced government funding on these devices and technology. Along with research and development for the enhancement in product portfolio and dissemination channels of AAC devices, the companies are also taking step towards delivering their products online in order to cater to the consumers' needs. Requirement of an independent and a better life for the people that are suffering from degenerative diseases such as ALS, Brain injury, Alzheimer and other physical impairment will drive growth in the Eye Tracking AAC market during the coming years.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Eye Tracking AAC Market By Product Type (Devices, Software and Accessories).

The report assesses the Eye Tracking AAC market By Application (Healthcare, Research, Automotive, Consumer electronics & Gaming and Others).

The Global Eye Tracking AAC Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Germany, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of market shares and Major mergers & acquisitions. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Product Type and Application. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Tobii, SR Research Group, Smart Eye, Eyegaze, Eyetech Digital Systems and Pupil Labs.

The report presents the analysis of Eye Tracking AAC market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Escalate Investment and Improve Affordability

2.2 Improve the Technologies for Data Collection of Differently Abled Individuals



3. Global Eye Tracking AAC Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Eye Tracking AAC Market: Sizing, Growth and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Eye Tracking AAC Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Eye Tracking AAC: By Product Type

5.2 Devices - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Software Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 Accessories - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Eye Tracking AAC Market Segmentation - By Application

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Eye Tracking AAC: By Application

6.2 Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 Research - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 Consumer Electronics and Gaming - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Eye Tracking AAC Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Eye Tracking AAC: By Region



8. North America Eye Tracking AAC Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application (2015-2025)



9. Europe Eye Tracking AAC Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application (2015-2025)



10. Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking AAC Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Application (2015-2025)



11. Global Eye Tracking AAC Market Dynamics

11.1 Drivers

11.2 Restraints

11.3 Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Eye Tracking AAC Market - By Product Type, 2025

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Eye Tracking AAC Market - By Application, 2025

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Eye Tracking AAC Market - By Region, By Value, 2025



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2 Market Share Analysis



14. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Tobii

14.2 SR Research Group

14.3 Smart Eye

14.4 Eyegaze Inc.

14.2 Eyetech Digital Systems

14.3 Pupil Labs



