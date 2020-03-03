Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Instant Noodles Market - Analysis By Type (Fried, Non-Fried), Packaging (Cups, Packets), By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Instant Noodles Market was valued at USD 47,173.94 million during the year 2019.



Over the recent years, Instant Noodles market has been witnessing considerable growth due to a number of factors that include changing food habits, rising popularity of ready-to-eat food and increasing women. In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing demand by millennials globally have contributed to the growth of Instant Noodles market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. Further, rise in disposable income, urbanization, and gamut of other socio-economic factors supporting the global market for instant noodles.



The major types of instant noodles include fried and non-fried. Among them, fried instant noodles holds the highest market share in the Instant Noodles Market owing to its high shelf life and averting bacterial growth that is attracting the working population.



Among the regions, Asia-Pacific Instant Noodles Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven through spending on the packaged food products. Additionally, the rising number of working mothers in the work force, along with the higher per capita income of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries such as UK, Canada, Thailand are a lucrative market for Instant Noodles Market.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Instant Noodles market at global, regional and country-levels.

The report analyses the Instant Noodles market by Product Type (Fried & Non-Fried Instant Noodles).

The report assesses the Instant Noodles market by Packaging (Cup/Bowl & Packets).

The report assesses the Instant Noodles market by By Sales Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Stores & Others).

The Global Instant Noodles Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) and by Country (U.S., China, Indonesia, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines)

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Type, Packaging and sales channel. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market, new product development, policy regulation and product chain analysis. The companies analysed in the report include PT Indofood Tbk, Nissin Food Group, Nestle, Uni-President Enterprises Corporation & Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

The report presents the analysis of Instant Noodles market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Natural and Organic Instant Noodles Ingredients



3. Global Instant Noodles Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Instant Noodles Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Instant Noodles Market Segmentation By Product Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Instant Noodles Market - By Type

5.2 Fried - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Non-Fried - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Instant Noodles Market Segmentation By Packaging

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Instant Noodles - By Packaging

6.2 Cup/Bowl - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Packets - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Instant Noodles Market Segmentation By Sales Channel

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Instant Noodles By Sales Channel

7.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.3 Convenience Stores - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4 Online Stores - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



8. Global Instant Noodles Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Instant Noodles: By Region



9. North America Instant Noodles Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Packaging, Sales Channel (2020-2025)



10. Europe Instant Noodles Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Packaging, Sales Channel (2020-2025)



11. APAC Instant Noodles Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Packaging, Sales Channel (2020-2025)



12. Global Instant Noodles Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Instant Noodles Market Drivers

12.2 Global Instant Noodles Market Restraints

12.3 Global Instant Noodles Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Instant Noodles Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Instant Noodles Market - By Packaging (Year 2025)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Instant Noodles Market - By Sales Channel (Year 2025)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Instant Noodles Market - By Region, By Value (Year 2025)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.3 Market Share Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 PT Indofood Tbk

15.2 Nissin Food Group

15.3 Nestle

15.4 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation

15.5 Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzl5ky

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900