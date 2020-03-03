Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market - Analysis By Service Type, Source Type, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market, valued at USD 265.85 billion in the year 2019.



The market has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of mergers and acquisitions that drives solid development for players and supports mid-level TIC organizations.



Also, the positive outlook of Testing, Inspection & Certification industry can be credited to variables, such as strong GDP development in the BRIC nations, an expanding drive to uphold guidelines by governments, global exchange items and administrations and move towards industry standardization because of better, progressively dependable and more secure products with expanding end-client awareness connecting a safe business with a productive business.



Among the Service segment in the Testing, Inspection & Certification market (Testing, Inspection, Certification), Testing Service has been gaining popularity among various end-user segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period owing to rising globalization, which has additionally encouraged the development in worldwide sourcing. These worldwide global sourcing practices have expanded the interest for testing services because of the presence of various item benchmarks across various areas.



Based on Source Type segment, In-house segment dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period because In-house testing administrations give organizations unlimited authority over the whole procedure.



Based on Application segment, Consumer Goods & Retail holds the major share in the TIC market followed by Food & Agriculture, Oil & Gas and Petroleum segment. This growth in application is driven by the expanding requirement for TIC benefits in personal care and beauty products, hard products, softlines and accessories, toys and adolescent items, and electrical and hardware, among others.



The European region has the largest market in year 2019 while it is estimated that Asia Pacific will show the fastest growth during the forecast period with China being the leading country in the region followed by India. Factors backing the growth of the region are growing consumer awareness coupled with increasing government norms for the safety and quality of the products that are being consumed.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Testing, Inspection & Certification market by Value.

The report analyses the Testing, Inspection & Certification Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification).

The report assesses the Testing, Inspection & Certification market by Source Type (In-house, Outsourced).

The report assesses the Testing, Inspection & Certification market by Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Food & Agriculture, Oil & Gas and Petroleum, Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial & Manufacturing, Transportation, Automotive, Energy & Power, Others).

The Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market has been analysed by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, France, Germany, China, India)

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Service Type, Source Type, Application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market and new product development, Mergers & Acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include SGS S.A, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, DNV GL, ALS Limited, TUV SUD, Bureau Veritas.

The report presents the analysis of Testing, Inspection & Certification market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Ongoing Collaborations Including Joint Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions to Expand the Business

2.2 Expand Market Coverage Through Key Growth Initiatives to Gain Market Share and Dodge the Competition



3. Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market: Sizing and Forecast

3.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



4. Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Segmentation By Service Type

4.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Testing, Inspection & Certification: By Service Type

4.2 Testing - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

4.3 Inspection - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

4.4 Certification - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



5. Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Segmentation By Source Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Testing, Inspection & Certification: By Source Type

5.2 In-house- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Outsourced Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Segmentation By Application

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Testing, Inspection & Certification: By Application

6.2 Consumer Goods & Retail - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Food & Agriculture - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Oil & Gas and Petroleum - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Construction & Infrastructure - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.6 Industrial & Manufacturing - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.7 Transportation - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.8 Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.9 Energy & Power - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.10 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC) Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC): By Region



8. Americas Testing, Inspection & Certification Market: Segmentation By Service Type, Source Type, Application (2020-2025)



9. Europe Testing, Inspection & Certification Market: Segmentation By Service Type, Source Type, Application (2020-2025)



10. Asia Pacific Testing, Inspection & Certification Market: Segmentation By Service Type, Source Type, Application (2020-2025)



11. Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Drivers

11.2 Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Restraints

11.3 Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market - By Service Type (Year 2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market - By Source Type (Year 2025)

12.1.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market - By Region, By Volume, (Year-2025)

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 New Product Development

12.2.2 Recent Developments in TIC Market

12.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 SGS S.A.

14.2 Bureau Veritas

14.3 Intertek

14.4 TUV SUD

14.5 Eurofins Scientific

14.6 DNV GL

14.7 ALS Limited



