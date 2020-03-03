New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DIGITAL SIGNAGE MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606932/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global digital signage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high growth of retail space.In addition, high growth of dooh signage is anticipated to boost the growth of the global digital signage market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global digital signage market is segmented as below:

Application:

o Retail



o QSR And Restaurants



o Education



o Healthcare



o Others



Product:

o Hardware



o Services



o Software



Geographic Segmentation:

o Europe



o North America



o APAC



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global digital signage market growth

This study identifies high growth of dooh signage as the prime reasons driving the global digital signage market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global digital signage market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global digital signage market, including some of the vendors such as AU Optronics Corp., Daktronics Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., HP Inc., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp. and Sony Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606932/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001