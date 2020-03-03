Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market, Users, Reimbursement Policy, Global Analysis, CGM Components Market, Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is expected to surpass USD 5.6 billion by the end of 2025.



The main variables that fuel the development of the industry are; many researchers around the world show that CGM is quite efficient than glucose meter, increased per capita revenue, growth in ageing population, simple to use, rise in general diabetic population, etc. Besides, enhancing state-of-the-art technology will further enhance the continuous monitoring device for glucose in the future.



Several clinical trials have been conducted worldwide and the results show effective use of CGM and better control of glucose meter glycemics. According to the research analysis, CGM's reimbursement has enhanced significantly in many developed countries, and coverage is also quite inclusive.



Scope of the Report

CGM Market & Forecast: In this report, CGM market is fragmented into two parts; CGM transmitter market and CGM Sensor Market. The report covers 11 countries along with their growth factors.

CGM Users & Forecast: The report has computed CGM user of top 11 countries. Historical data is computed from 2011-2019 and forecast data is shown from 2020-2025.

Reimbursement Policy: This report provides changing picture of Reimbursement Policy on CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) globally and for all the 11 countries given in the report. Reimbursement model of 11 countries that will give the reader overall situation of CGM acceptance across private and public hospitals and insurer.

Diabetes Population: Report covers population & forecast of 11 countries (Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes)

Growth Factors: This report studies the key factor that would help the CGM industry to outperform.

Challenges: The problems being faced by the CGM technology and industry.

How the Market has been Defined?



At the preliminary level, we have taken diabetes population of the country in the form of diabetes type1 population + diabetes type 2 population. CGM is mostly used by patients that use insulin pump. Then we have identified CGM user of all the 11 countries separately by studying government portals, reimbursement policies and several credible sources like diabetes.org, JDRF and National Center for Biotechnology Information, pub-med and hundreds of other sources. Besides, we have also talked to various stake holders associated with the diabetes, and CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) industry. For defining the CGM market we have studied the prices of several models of CGM device. After that CGM market is computed by identifying the number of CGM user in each country and multiplying it with number average cost of continuous glucose monitoring device. Average cost of CGM has been calculated by adding all three components like Receiver, Sensor and Transmitter.

Forecast Model



Multiple factors and variables have taken into consideration to forecast the CGM user and CGM market:



Overall Diabetes Population

Type 1 Diabetes Population

Government Reimbursement Policies

Cost of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device

Efficacies of CGM Devices Over Conventional Device

Per Capita GDP Income

Private Insurance Companies

Technological Advancement of Device

Research and Development

Trend Analysis of Historical Data

Companies and Industry Growth Rate

Competition from Abbott Freestyle Libre

Key Topics Covered



54. Market Dynamics

54.1 Growth Drivers

54.1.1 Continuous Positive Cost Effective Analysis by Several Countries

54.1.2 CGM Technology Convenient for both Patients & Physicians

54.2 Challenges

54.2.1 Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits

