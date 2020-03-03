Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shrimp Market by Export, Import, Production, Consumption, Countries, Species, Size, Product Form, Value Chain Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the Global Shrimp Market is expected to be worth US$ 24.1 Billion by 2026.



Growing income level and rising demand for shrimp products among consumers across the globe is driving its market. Governments in many countries are encouraging shrimp production by giving incentives to farmers and by offering fiscal reliefs. Globally, Ecuador is the Largest Exporter of Shrimp; besides China and Vietnam. Among consuming countries, the United States is the largest consumer of Shrimp. Global Shrimp aquaculture production by species L. vannamei, P. monodon, M.rosenbergii, and Others has also been covered in this report.



Vietnam & China are the Leading Shrimp Producers



The publisher has done a comprehensive assessment on the largest shrimp producing countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Ecuador. Ecuador, along with China and Vietnam, is the largest Shrimp producing countries.



United States is the Largest Shrimp Consumer



The publisher has completed insights on major shrimp consumer countries like Japan, France, Spain, United States, China and Europe. According to the research analysis, the United States is the largest shrimp consumer.



Globally, Ecuador is Among the Largest Exporters of Shrimp



This report covers the top shrimp exporting countries such as Thailand, Ecuador, Indonesia, India, China and Vietnam, along with their volume in metric tons. Ecuador is one of the largest shrimp exporters in the globe. Besides, we have also explained the core factors due to which they became a top shrimp exporting country.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introductions



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Key Challenges



5. Global Shrimp Production



6. Global Shrimp Share Analysis

6.1 Consumption Share by Countries

6.2 Production Share by Countries

6.3 Export Share by Countries



7. Global Shrimp Market



8. Shrimp Producing Countries

8.1 India

8.2 China

8.3 Vietnam

8.4 Indonesia

8.5 Thailand

8.6 Ecuador



9. Shrimp Exporting Countries

9.1 India

9.2 Vietnam

9.3 Ecuador

9.4 Indonesia

9.5 China

9.6 Thailand



10. Shrimp Consuming Countries

10.1 United States

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Spain

10.2.2 France

10.3 China

10.4 Japan



11. Global Shrimp Aquaculture Production by Species

11.1 L. vannamei

11.2 P. monodon

11.3 M. rosenbergii

11.4 Other



12. Global Volume of Shrimp Aquaculture Production by Size Categories

12.1 >70

12.2 61-70

12.3 51-60

12.4 41-50

12.5 31-40

12.6 26-30

12.7 21-25

12.8 15-20

12.9 < 15



13. Global Volume of Shrimp Aquaculture by Product

13.1 Other Forms

13.2 Breaded

13.3 Cooked

13.4 Peeled

13.5 Green / Head-off

13.6 Green / Head-on



14. Value Chain Analysis



