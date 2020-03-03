New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Toys Market in Europe Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03517850/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global toys market in europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of eco-friendly toys .In addition, increasing marketing initiatives is anticipated to boost the growth of the global toys market in europe as well.



Market Segmentation

The global toys market in europe is segmented as below:

Product:

o Activity Toys And Accessories



o Soft Toys And Accessories



o Outdoor And Vehicle Toys



o Games And Puzzles



o Others.



Distribution Channel:

o Specialty Stores



o E-retailers



o Hypermarkets



o Department Stores



Geographic Segmentation:

o UK



o France



o Germany



o Italy



o And Rest Of Europe



Key Trends for global toys market in europe growth

This study identifies increasing marketing initiatives as the prime reasons driving the global toys market in europe growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global toys market in europe

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global toys market in europe, including some of the vendors such as Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd. and VTech Holdings Ltd .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

