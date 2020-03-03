Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Banking Sector in Zimbabwe 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on The Banking Sector in Zimbabwe includes commercial banks, merchant banks and building societies, the central bank, development finance institutions, and other credit granting facilities including microfinancing. It includes the latest available information on the state and size of the sector and factors that influence it such as the change in the currency and inflation.



There are profiles of 24 companies including the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, commercial banks such as CBZ and Ecobank, microfinance banks such as GetBucks and development finance institutions including the Infrastructure Development Bank.



The Banking Sector in Zimbabwe 2020



The performance of Zimbabwe's banking sector is constrained by the economy. The re-introduction of the local currency did not bring economic relief, and exacerbated cash shortages and hampered trade. The decline in the number of banks in the past decade resulted from the collapse of some locally-owned banks and consolidations and mergers to meet new stringent regulatory capital requirements. Bank failures resulted from poor corporate governance, insolvency and imprudent lending activities, exacerbated by low confidence in the banking sector due to high transactional costs and marginal rates on deposits.



Digital Financial Services



Due to the cash crisis in Zimbabwe, the increased use of alternatives for cash transactions has seen most service providers in the public and private sector adopting mobile money and point-of-sale to process payments. These digital channels are now the most common alternative for the country's unbanked population and the significant informal sector.



Microfinance Institutions



Commercial banks are competing with the increasing number of microfinance institutions that are empowered by government initiatives to improve financial inclusion. Many consumers choose microfinance institutions instead of banks because of more flexible conditions as many accept motor vehicles and other movable assets such as livestock as collateral which is convenient to low-income borrowers. The Reserve Bank's Microfinance Development Committee was established to develop a microfinance development strategy for financial institutions to serve the low income and marginalised groups.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Corporate Actions

5.1.2. Regulations

5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Financial Inclusion

6.3. Operating Costs

6.4. Information Technology (IT), Research & Development and Innovation

6.5. Labour

6.6. Cybercrime and Fraud

6.7. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors



7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Company Profiles



African Century Ltd

Agricultural Bank of Zimbabwe Ltd

BancABC Zimbabwe Ltd

CBZ Holdings Ltd

Central Africa Building Society

Ecobank Zimbabwe Ltd

FBC Holdings Ltd

First Capital Bank Ltd

Getbucks Microfinance Bank Ltd

Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe

Lion Microfinance Ltd

Metbank Ltd

Microplan Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd

National Building Society Ltd

Nedbank Zimbabwe Ltd

NMBZ Holdings Ltd

People's Own Savings Bank (The)

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Ltd

Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Ltd

Steward Bank Ltd

Success Microfinance Bank Ltd

ZB Financial Holdings Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqs3r1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900