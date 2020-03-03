Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Tobacco Industry in Mozambique 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on The Tobacco Industry in Mozambique and includes the latest available information on the state and size of the sector and factors that influence it, including economic and climate factors.



There are profiles of four companies including British American Tobacco, which has one of its three southern African plants in Mozambique, and Universal's Mozambique Leaf Tobacco, which dominates the growing and processing of tobacco. Emperor Tobacco Mozambique, which was setting up a manufacturing facility in Maputo to manufacture its brand Rico, is also profiled as is major distributor JT International South Africa.



The Tobacco Industry in Mozambique 2020



Mozambique's tobacco industry forms part of its agricultural sector and contributes about a third of total agricultural exports and almost 4% of the value of the country's total exports of goods and services. The majority of the agricultural sector is made up of subsistence farming, with mostly small family farms growing tobacco alongside other crops.

About 130,000 to 150,000 farmers grow tobacco in Mozambique. While demand for tobacco in traditional global markets has been declining, Asian and African demand has been growing steadily and leaf sourcing is moving to low-cost producing countries, making the Mozambican tobacco sector attractive for investors.



Growth Factors



The government is drafting an updated Strategic Plan for Agrarian Sector Development to transform the agricultural sector from predominantly subsistence to a more competitive one. It is also looking to boost investment in the sector through six corridors, which it runs in partnership with private investors.

Recent large natural gas deposits discovered in the north hold much promise for the economy, which has been improving but is characterised by a lack of diversity, with the agriculture sector accounting for about 30% of GDP and around 72% of the labour force.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

2.1. Geographic Position



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Regulations

5.1.2. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Government Support

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.4. Labour

6.5. Marketing

6.6. Health Concerns

6.7. Environmental Concerns

6.8. Industry Social Initiatives

6.9. Illicit Cigarettes



7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Companies Profiled



British American Tobacco PLC

Emperor Tobacco (Pty) Ltd.

JT International South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Mozambique Leaf Tobacco Lda

