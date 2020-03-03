SPARTA, N.J., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing more effective and safer products with its patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system, announced today that the Company will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Friday, March 13, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open.



Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rita O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Friday, March 13, 2020 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) (866) 394-2901 International

Conference ID (616) 548-5567

4788137 Webcast (live and replay) www.plxpharma.com under the ‘Investor Relations’ section.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID for the replay is 4788137. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days via the aforementioned URL.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE 325 mg is an FDA-approved aspirin product that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy with more reliable and predictable antiplatelet efficacy as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, while also reducing the adverse gastric events common in an acute setting. PLx is focused on manufacturing, scale-up and preparing an sNDA for VAZALORE 81 mg maintenance dose form.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard delivery system works by targeting delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce GI side effects—including erosions, ulcers and bleeding—associated with aspirin and ibuprofen, and potentially other drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

