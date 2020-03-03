Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Controlled & Modified Drug Release Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Now in its 7th successful year and on course to be the biggest yet, the popular 2020 Controlled & Modified Drug Release Summit gives you unprecedented access to 50+ of the industry's leading drug development & delivery experts. Attend and learn from multiple specially curated and unique case study sessions that give you actionable take-home examples to enhance your drug product pipeline.

Gather insights into the latest technologies and methods for improving drug release mechanisms, maximizing exposure, and reducing time-to-market. Additionally, this must-attend event will showcase the latest regulatory guidance updates and the implications for the industry.



This intensive 3-day program will share innovative controlled and modified drug release strategies that will benefit your current and future product pipelines. Engage in dynamic conversation with your industry peers at our multiple networking sessions, and takeaway novel controlled and modified release strategies, which could speed up time to market and save your organization millions. Can you afford to miss this?



Extra Value: Attend this August and gain complimentary access to the 2020 Peptide Drug Design & Development Summit now in its 4th year! (2 events co-located for the price of 1 registration).

You Will Learn

Precision medicine & healthcare delivery: making precision medicine a reality via novel technology advancements

Regulatory guidance for modified release dosage forms

Advances in ocular delivery

Micro and nanoparticle delivery

Parenteral routes of administration

Topical and transdermal delivery

Oral peptide commercialization and delivery

Enhancing patient adherence via drug delivery

Oral drug formulation and delivery technologies

Improve the Performance of Your Drug Products



Meet 160+ drug development professionals & learn over 2 YEARS worth of new product development strategies, formulation approaches, delivery technologies & regulatory updates while decreasing drug product time-to-market in just 3 days!

Speakers



Tycho Heimbach, PhD

Director, PK Sciences, PBPK and Biopharmaceutics, Novartis



Rakesh Dixit, PhD

Vice President, R&D, Head Biologics Safety Assessment, AstraZeneca



Mohammad Al-Sayah, PhD

Senior Scientist, Drug Product Development, Genentech Inc.



Eric Munson, PhD

Head, Department of Industrial and Physical Pharmacy, Purdue University



Yingkai Liang, PhD

Senior Scientist, Discovery Pharmaceutical Sciences, Merck & Co.



Jae Yoo, PhD

Chief Technology Officer, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals



Scott Shandler, PhD

Founder and CEO, Longevity Biotech



Vincent Ling, PhD

Senior Director, Advanced Technologies, Drug Product Development, Takeda



Di Bei, PhD

Senior Clinical Pharmacologist, Bristol-Myers Squibb



Victor Hruby, PhD

Regents Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Arizona



Umar Maharoof, PhD

Associate Director, Dosage Form Development, Medimmune



Xiaoling Li, PhD

Associate Dean and Professor, University of the Pacific



John Lambris, PhD

Dr. Ralph and Sallie Weaver Professor of Research Medicine, University of Pennsylvania



Biplop Mitra, PhD

Principal Research Scientist, Drug Product Development, Celgene Corporation



Daniel Skomski, PhD

Senior Scientist, Merck



Shirlynn Chen, PhD

Distinguished Research Fellow, Boehringer Ingelheim

