Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Controlled & Modified Drug Release Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now in its 7th successful year and on course to be the biggest yet, the popular 2020 Controlled & Modified Drug Release Summit gives you unprecedented access to 50+ of the industry's leading drug development & delivery experts. Attend and learn from multiple specially curated and unique case study sessions that give you actionable take-home examples to enhance your drug product pipeline.
Gather insights into the latest technologies and methods for improving drug release mechanisms, maximizing exposure, and reducing time-to-market. Additionally, this must-attend event will showcase the latest regulatory guidance updates and the implications for the industry.
This intensive 3-day program will share innovative controlled and modified drug release strategies that will benefit your current and future product pipelines. Engage in dynamic conversation with your industry peers at our multiple networking sessions, and takeaway novel controlled and modified release strategies, which could speed up time to market and save your organization millions. Can you afford to miss this?
Extra Value: Attend this August and gain complimentary access to the 2020 Peptide Drug Design & Development Summit now in its 4th year! (2 events co-located for the price of 1 registration).
You Will Learn
Improve the Performance of Your Drug Products
Meet 160+ drug development professionals & learn over 2 YEARS worth of new product development strategies, formulation approaches, delivery technologies & regulatory updates while decreasing drug product time-to-market in just 3 days!
Speakers
Tycho Heimbach, PhD
Director, PK Sciences, PBPK and Biopharmaceutics, Novartis
Rakesh Dixit, PhD
Vice President, R&D, Head Biologics Safety Assessment, AstraZeneca
Mohammad Al-Sayah, PhD
Senior Scientist, Drug Product Development, Genentech Inc.
Eric Munson, PhD
Head, Department of Industrial and Physical Pharmacy, Purdue University
Yingkai Liang, PhD
Senior Scientist, Discovery Pharmaceutical Sciences, Merck & Co.
Jae Yoo, PhD
Chief Technology Officer, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals
Scott Shandler, PhD
Founder and CEO, Longevity Biotech
Vincent Ling, PhD
Senior Director, Advanced Technologies, Drug Product Development, Takeda
Di Bei, PhD
Senior Clinical Pharmacologist, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Victor Hruby, PhD
Regents Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Arizona
Umar Maharoof, PhD
Associate Director, Dosage Form Development, Medimmune
Xiaoling Li, PhD
Associate Dean and Professor, University of the Pacific
John Lambris, PhD
Dr. Ralph and Sallie Weaver Professor of Research Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Biplop Mitra, PhD
Principal Research Scientist, Drug Product Development, Celgene Corporation
Daniel Skomski, PhD
Senior Scientist, Merck
Shirlynn Chen, PhD
Distinguished Research Fellow, Boehringer Ingelheim
