PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced an integrated solution and strategic go-to-market partnership with T-Systems, North America (TSNA) , one of the world's leading independent providers of digital services and integrated solutions for business customers.



T-Systems currently offers several solution bundles including LoRaWAN™ sensors, gateways, Senet network connectivity plans, and integration with T-Systems’ Cloud of Things IoT platform for application management and expansion. Supporting both indoor and outdoor vertical applications, these IoT bundles provide useful data in real-time, enabling enterprises across industries to make crucial business decisions. All-inclusive monthly pricing makes it easy for customers to start small and scale fast. Bundles include:

Security. Detects motion, presence, and open/close states in restricted spaces.

Detects motion, presence, and open/close states in restricted spaces. CO2 Detection. Indoor pollutant detection prevents human exposure to CO2.

Indoor pollutant detection prevents human exposure to CO2. Water Leak Detection. Detects moisture and water for flood avoidance.

Detects moisture and water for flood avoidance. Comfort Management. Visible light sensing with temperature and humidity monitoring for Smart Room applications.

Visible light sensing with temperature and humidity monitoring for Smart Room applications. Illumination Management. Environmental light sensing automates lighting in offices and large indoor spaces.

Environmental light sensing automates lighting in offices and large indoor spaces. Desk/Chair Occupancy. Monitors individual desk/chair usage to maximize space use.

Monitors individual desk/chair usage to maximize space use. Irrigation Control. Provides Volumetric Water Content (VWC), temperature, and electric conductivity measurements for agriculture and smart city applications.

Provides Volumetric Water Content (VWC), temperature, and electric conductivity measurements for agriculture and smart city applications. Refrigeration. Measure refrigerator temperatures for regulatory compliance and product inventory management.

Measure refrigerator temperatures for regulatory compliance and product inventory management. Panic Button. Emergency notification system for workplace staff.

“End to end solutions in a fragmented Internet of Things universe is what T-Systems offers to not only innovate, but add value to customers across all industries. Our ability to provide accurate and repeatable valuable data and selecting the best ecosystem partners, like Senet, delivers a win-win for our mutual end-customers,” says Alex Martinez, Head of Emerging Technologies for T-Systems.

These fully integrated solutions ensure interoperability and ease of deployment, providing greater productivity at lower cost. Flexible network deployment models, access to a rich set of cloud-based tools for application management, and world-class professional services and support allow customers to scale their deployments and implement additional IoT solutions on the same LoRaWAN network as their business needs expand.

“Our partnership with T-Systems is an example of how the LoRaWAN ecosystem has rapidly matured to provide fully integrated solutions and tangible benefits to customers across markets,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “With fewer steps to acquire, deploy, and scale end-to-end IoT solutions, we’re creating new opportunities for innovation by helping connect devices and data to applications and action.”

For more information on IoT bundles from T-Systems, contact Alex Martinez - alejandro.martinez01@t-systems.com .

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com .

About T-Systems

T-Systems North America (TSNA), part of T-Systems International and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, delivers information and communication technology solutions to multinational organizations using a global infrastructure of data centers and networks. Providing endless possibilities through our state-of-the-art technology solutions, TSNA services customers in all markets and industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.t-systems.com/us/en .

