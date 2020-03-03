NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drug candidates in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Adam Hansard as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Hansard brings extensive experience across the biotech and pharmaceutical industry to Applied Therapeutics, ranging from rare disease to large commercial indications.



“Adam’s breadth and depth of experience across all aspects of commercialization solidifies our ability to succeed in both near and long-term opportunities,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder, CEO and Chair of the Board of Applied Therapeutics. “We look forward to launching in Galactosemia in 2021 and Diabetic Cardiomyopathy soon afterwards – two very different, but meaningful indications. I’ve known Adam for over a decade, and I’m very much looking forward to working with him again.”

“I am thrilled to join Applied’s experienced leadership team and bring transformative treatments to patients in need,” said Mr. Hansard.

Prior to joining Applied Therapeutics, Mr. Hansard was Senior Director of New Product Strategy at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he led a company-wide business unit team, ran the ALXN1830 commercial team, and was responsible for commercial evaluation of strategic business development opportunities. Previously, he was Vice President of Business Operations at Syntimmune, a clinical-stage biotech purchased by Alexion in Nov. 2018. At Syntimmune, he was responsible for all commercial areas, including strategy, marketing, communications, forecasting, and was also a core member of the Executive Leadership Team. Prior to Syntimmune, Mr. Hansard held various positions at Sanofi and Sanofi Genzyme, including sales, marketing, training, communications and commercial leadership. As Chief of Staff for Sanofi Genzyme Multiple Sclerosis, Immunology and Oncology North America, he was a key contributor in the creation of the Dermatology and Rheumatology Business Units.

About Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019 and read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January of 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, expected to advance into a Phase 1 study in 2020, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.



Investors:

Maeve Conneighton

(212) 600-1902 or

appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com

Media:

Trammy Lai

(917) 297-5956 or

media@appliedtherapeutics.com