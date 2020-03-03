Record Quarterly Revenue of $37.8 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.03

Record Annual Revenue of $123.9 Million, a 95% Increase over 2018 Annual Revenue

EWING, N.J., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (“the Company”) today reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income per share was $0.03 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net loss per share of $0.01 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

“Our evolution as a pharmaceutical technology company continued in 2019, as we delivered record revenue and the Company’s first full year of operating income. Our revenue of almost $124 million and first time annual operating income was driven by the successful launch of our proprietary product XYOSTED and Teva’s generic epipen,” said Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We believe the XYOSTED launch exceeded expectations, solidifying our commercial effectiveness, and that our operational capabilities contributed to the success of the generic epipen launch. In 2019 we continued to expand our pipeline as we entered into a new project with Idorsia Pharmaceuticals to develop a novel, drug device product combining selatogrel, a new chemical entity with our QuickShot auto injector for the treatment of a suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with a history of AMI. As we look ahead to 2020, we believe our strong financial position and established commercial operations provide a foundation to help fuel continued growth of XYOSTED and progress of our pipeline.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights

Reported fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $37.8 million, an increase of 101% compared to the same period last year. Generated fourth quarter product revenue of $28.5 million, an increase of 100% compared to the same period last year. Fourth quarter royalty revenue was $6.2 million as compared to $3.5 million reported in the same period last year, a 78% increase. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $45.7 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $41.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $27.9 million at December 31, 2018.



Reported fourth quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.03. This represents the Company’s second consecutive quarterly income from ongoing operations.



Announced a global agreement with Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to develop a novel, drug-device product combining selatogrel, Idorsia’s potent, fast-acting and highly selective P2Y 12 receptor antagonist under development, with the Antares subcutaneous QuickShot ® auto injector. Selatogrel, a new chemical entity, is being developed for the treatment of a suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in adult patients with a history of AMI.



receptor antagonist under development, with the Antares subcutaneous QuickShot auto injector. Selatogrel, a new chemical entity, is being developed for the treatment of a suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in adult patients with a history of AMI. Announced full year 2020 net revenue guidance of $135 to $155 million, which includes a range of potential revenue scenarios for AMAG’s Makena® subcutaneous auto injector product.

Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Total revenue represents revenue generated from product sales, development activities and royalties. Total revenue was $37.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $18.8 million for the comparable period in 2018, a 101% increase. For the year ended December 31, 2019, total revenue was $123.9 million, compared to $63.6 million for the comparable period in 2018, a 95% increase.

Product sales were a record $28.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $14.2 million for the comparable period in 2018, a 100% increase. For the year ended December 31, 2019, product sales were $92.1 million, compared to $47.9 million for the comparable period in 2018, a 92% increase.

Sales of our proprietary products XYOSTED® and OTREXUP® generated revenue of $14.0 million and $39.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to $5.7 million and $17.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The increase in proprietary product sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was principally attributable to sales of XYOSTED®, which was launched in late 2018.

We sell devices, components and fully assembled and packaged product to our partners Teva, AMAG and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Partnered product sales were $14.5 million and $8.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $52.9 million and $30.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in sales of partnered products for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 is primarily attributable to sales of auto injector devices to Teva for use with their Epinephrine Injection USP. With the final payment received in October of 2019 related to the sale of our needle-free device to Ferring, we will no longer manufacture and supply needle free devices going forward.

Licensing and development revenue includes license fees received from partners for the right to use our intellectual property and amounts earned in joint development arrangements with partners under which we perform development activities or develop new products on their behalf. Licensing and development revenue was $3.2 million and $7.5 million for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to $1.1 million and $6.8 million for the comparable periods in 2018, respectively. Licensing and development revenue for the three and twelve month periods was primarily from the Pfizer rescue pen and Teva pen development programs.

Royalties are recognized based on in-market sales of products sold by our partners. Royalty revenue was $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2018, a 78% increase. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, royalty revenue was $24.2 million, compared to $8.9 million for the comparable period in 2018, a 171% increase. The significant increases in royalty revenue for the three and twelve month periods were primarily attributable to royalties recognized from Teva on their net sales of Epinephrine Injection USP and from AMAG on their net sales of the Makena® subcutaneous auto injector.

Operating expenses were $18.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $14.9 million in the comparable period of 2018. Total operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $72.4 million as compared to $49.1 million for the comparable period in 2018. The increase in operating expenses for the three and twelve month periods of 2019 was primarily attributable to additional sales and marketing expenses associated with the launch of XYOSTED®.

Operating income was $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $6.8 million in the comparable period of 2018. Total operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.0 million as compared to an operating loss of $4.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net income was $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss was $2.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $6.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net income per share was $0.03 and $0.04 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and net loss per share was $0.01 and $0.04 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018 reflected a $12.5 million gain recognized from the sale of our needle free product line to Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

At December 31, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $45.7 million compared to $27.9 million at December 31, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company amended the existing loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital and borrowed an additional $15.0 million upon execution of the agreement.

2020 Financial Guidance

The Company previously issued 2020 net revenue guidance to be in a range of $135 to $155 million.

Conference Call, Call Replay and Webcast

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical technology company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injector technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Idorsia). Antares Pharma’s proprietary products include XYOSTED® (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP® (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva.

TABLES FOLLOW





ANTARES PHARMA, INC.

Table 1 - CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended For the Year Ended

December 31, Increase December 31,

Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019

2018

(Decrease) Revenue: Product sales $ 28,496 $ 14,229 100 % $ 92,103 $ 47,870 92 % Licensing and development revenue 3,164 1,129 180 % 7,529 6,753 11 % Royalties 6,179 3,463 78 % 24,232 8,931 171 % Total revenue 37,839 18,821 101 % 123,864 63,554 95 % Cost of revenue 14,026 9,630 46 % 50,475 31,065 62 % Gross profit 23,813 9,191 159 % 73,389 32,489 126 % Research and development 2,880 3,007 (4 %) 10,624 12,328 (14 %) Selling, general and administrative 15,366 11,896 29 % 61,773 36,762 68 % Total operating expenses 18,246 14,903 22 % 72,397 49,090 47 % Gain on sale of assets — 12,500 (100 %) — 12,500 (100 %) Operating income (loss) 5,567 6,788 (18 %) 992 (4,101 ) ** Other expense (872 ) (654 ) 33 % (3,019 ) (2,414 ) 25 % Net income (loss) $ 4,695 $ 6,134 $ (2,027 ) $ (6,515 ) Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 )





ANTARES PHARMA, INC.

Table 2 – CONSOLIDATED DETAIL OF REVENUE FROM PRODUCT SALES

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product sales: XYOSTED® $ 8,423 $ 649 $ 20,769 $ 649 OTREXUP® 5,579 5,063 18,446 16,883 Partnered product sales 14,494 8,517 52,888 30,338 Total product sales $ 28,496 $ 14,229 $ 92,103 $ 47,870





ANTARES PHARMA, INC.

Table 3 – CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 45,721 $ 27,892 Accounts receivable 35,074 18,976 Inventories 16,000 11,350 Contract assets 8,235 10,442 Equipment, molds, furniture and fixtures, net 15,961 14,895 Goodwill, intangibles and right-of use assets 7,036 1,926 Other assets 4,724 2,796 Total Assets $ 132,751 $ 88,277 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 29,428 $ 23,132 Deferred revenue 1,738 1,018 Long-term debt and lease liabilities 47,085 25,126 Stockholders’ equity 54,500 39,001 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 132,751 $ 88,277



