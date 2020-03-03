SANTA ANA, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKMax America, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that Dr. Paul Song, MD, Vice Chairman and Chief Medical Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Cowen & Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 2-4, 2019 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.



Presentation Details: Date: Wednesday, March 4 Time: 8am Eastern Time Location: MIT, 3rd floor



About NKMax America

NKMax America Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to restoring and enhancing overall immune integrity. Our proprietary natural killer cell expansion and activation technology achieves infinite fold natural killer cell expansion with greatly enhanced cytotoxicity across its autologous, allogenic, and CAR-NK products which are all derived from peripheral blood. Our first in class autologous product, SNK, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in advanced refractory solid tumors and in a Phase I/IIa combination trial with Keytruda in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. The company and its commercially licensed GMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA.

For more information on the company, please visit www.nkmaxamerica.com

