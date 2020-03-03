SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital transformation is a strategic objective for everyone. Mobile operators benefit directly from digital transformation and provide services that help their customers achieve theirs. Being able to build on a reliable and efficient cloud platform is the first step for all. VMware’s 5G-ready Telco Cloud platform and MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R2.0 enable communication service providers (CSPs) to run more dynamic businesses, introduce new revenue-producing services, streamline operations, reduce network infrastructure costs, and enable modern, elastic business models. This works for telecommunications and enterprise workloads.



Since 2018, MobiledgeX has been working with global mobile operators to deploy a cloud platform that extends deep into the mobile operators’ networks and as close as possible to end-users. At the same time, VMware has been adapting its leading virtualization and automation suite to the unique needs of mobile operators to accelerate the virtualization of their networks and to deliver new services. Together, VMware and MobiledgeX are certifying the MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R2.0 offering to run on VMware’s Telco Cloud platform, to enable CSPs and their customers to push services and applications to the edge.

By bringing cloud to the edge and integrating with the cellular infrastructure, operators and their customers alike are able to create new and improved user experiences.

Building on this collaboration, VMware and MobiledgeX are working with leading ISVs and channel partners to integrate leading vertical-specific applications to facilitate their deployment with mobile operators and traditional integrators.

“Today, organizations in all industries are looking to leverage data originating at the edge to help improve operations, become more agile, and to capture next-generation business opportunities,” explained Honore Labourdette, vice president of business development, Telco and Edge Cloud business unit, VMware. “We are working with MobiledgeX to help telco operators and enterprises alike simplify Edge complexity, secure Edge infrastructure at scale, and accelerate innovation with a ubiquitous, digital Edge to Cloud foundation.”

“We are excited to lead and accelerate telecom and enterprise digital transformation with VMware,” said Eric Braun, chief commercial officer at MobiledgeX. “We have created and will continue to expand our catalog of solutions based on real demand for connectivity from within the service provider network edge as well as through on-premises private network enterprise deployments.”

With the launch of MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R2.0 and its adoption within GSMA’s recently announced Telco Edge Cloud initiative , it is now possible to seamlessly lifecycle manage application and solution software across both enterprise on-premises edge infrastructure and telecom operator public edge to maximize performance and availability, and minimize cost.

