LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in March:



Cowen 40 th Annual Health Care Conference, March 2 – 4, Boston, MA.



• Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, will be presenting a corporate update today, March 3, at 9:20 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. Members of uniQure’s management team also will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders Conference, March 3 – 5, Boston, MA.



• Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, research & product development at uniQure, will present “Evaluating Immunogenic Responses in Systemic Administration: Determining the ‘Right’ Dose” on Wednesday, March 4, at 3:45 p.m. ET. • Eileen Sawyer, Ph.D., vice president, global medical affairs of uniQure, will participate in a panel discussion: “Assessing the Commercial Realities of Launching Gene Therapies in the Blood Disorder Space”, on Wednesday, March 4, at 9:15 a.m. ET. BioCapital Europe by LSP, March 12, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



• A corporate update will be presented by Christian Klemt, chief accounting officer of uniQure, on Thursday, March 12, at 9:30 a.m. CET. 2020 Summit Meeting on in vivo Gene Therapy and Editing Presented by Chardan, March 23 – 24, Miami, FL.



• Sander van Deventer will present on the Company’s clinical development for hemophilia B on Monday, March 23, at 2:20 p.m. ET, and participate in a panel discussion on AAV gene therapy March 23 at 3:45 p.m. ET. 4 th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders 2020 Summit, March 30 – April 2, Boston, MA.



• Alex Kuta, Ph.D., executive vice president operations at uniQure, will present “Extracting Meaningful Data from Clinical Trials to Present to Regulatory Agencies” on Tuesday, March 31, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Clinical Biomarkers & World CDx Europe 2020 Conference, March 31 – April 1, London, U.K.



• Astrid Valles-Sanchez, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure will be presenting “Translatable Biomarkers in Gene Therapy for Huntington Disease: Innovative Approaches & Learnings from Pre-Clinic to the Clinic” on Tuesday, March 31, at 3:30 p.m. GMT.



• In addition, she will participate in the panel discussion “Precision Medicine Beyond Oncology” on March 31, at 4:30 p.m. GMT.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

