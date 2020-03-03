Mandatory notification of trade

Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore, has settled a Total Return Swap (“TRS”) agreement underlying 50,000 shares in BW Offshore Limited ("BWO") expiring 2 March 2020. Mr. Beenen has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to the same number of underlying shares in BWO with expiry date 31 August 2020 and TRS price NOK 36.27 per underlying share. In addition, Mr. Beenen owns 41,455 shares in BWO, as previously disclosed.

Ståle Andreassen, CFO of BW Offshore, has settled a Total Return Swap ("TRS") agreement underlying 30,000 shares in BW Offshore Limited ("BWO") expiring 2 March 2020. Mr. Andreassen has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to the same number of underlying shares in BWO with expiry date 31 August 2020 and TRS price NOK 36.27 per underlying share. In addition, Mr. Andreassen owns 229,273 shares in BWO, as previously disclosed.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 30 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



