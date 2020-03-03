Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Peptide Drug Design & Delivery Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intensive 3-day program will examine various peptide discovery and synthesis techniques and synthesized and modified peptides.
The 2020 Peptide Drug Design & Delivery Summit will bring together key decision-makers and innovators within this rapidly growing field. Hear from over 50 peptide drug commercialization experts on a variety of sessions including peptide engineering, peptidomimetics, peptide conjugation, and cell-penetrating peptides for molecular imaging.
Additionally, the 2020's Summit will examine novel strategies for improving peptide stability and half-life, along with novel routes of administration. Case studies will be presented that illustrate the progress made in developing efficacious peptide therapeutics, while leaders in the field point the way to the future for these promising drugs. Meet and network with 160+ drug development professionals and walk away wit over 2 years of new peptide commercialization strategies in just 3 days!
Extra value: Attend this August and gain complimentary access to the popular 2020 Controlled & Modified Drug Release Summit (2 events co-located for the price of 1 registration).
You Will Learn
Improve the Performance of Your Peptide Drug Products
Meet 160+ peptide drug development professionals & learn over 2 YEARS worth of new product development strategies, formulation approaches, delivery technologies & regulatory updates while decreasing drug product time-to-market in just 3 days!
Speakers
Tycho Heimbach, PhD
Director, PK Sciences, PBPK and Biopharmaceutics, Novartis
Rakesh Dixit, PhD
Vice President, R&D, Head Biologics Safety Assessment, AstraZeneca
Mohammad Al-Sayah, PhD
Senior Scientist, Drug Product Development, Genentech Inc.
Eric Munson, PhD
Head, Department of Industrial and Physical Pharmacy, Purdue University
Yingkai Liang, PhD
Senior Scientist, Discovery Pharmaceutical Sciences, Merck & Co.
Jae Yoo, PhD
Chief Technology Officer, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals
Scott Shandler, PhD
Founder and CEO, Longevity Biotech
Vincent Ling, PhD
Senior Director, Advanced Technologies, Drug Product Development, Takeda
Di Bei, PhD
Senior Clinical Pharmacologist, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Victor Hruby, PhD
Regents Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Arizona
Umar Maharoof, PhD
Associate Director, Dosage Form Development, Medimmune
Xiaoling Li, PhD
Associate Dean and Professor, University of the Pacific
John Lambris, PhD
Dr. Ralph and Sallie Weaver Professor of Research Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Biplop Mitra, PhD
Principal Research Scientist, Drug Product Development, Celgene Corporation
Daniel Skomski, PhD
Senior Scientist, Merck
Shirlynn Chen, PhD
Distinguished Research Fellow, Boehringer Ingelheim
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1b34i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: