Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Peptide Drug Design & Delivery Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intensive 3-day program will examine various peptide discovery and synthesis techniques and synthesized and modified peptides.



The 2020 Peptide Drug Design & Delivery Summit will bring together key decision-makers and innovators within this rapidly growing field. Hear from over 50 peptide drug commercialization experts on a variety of sessions including peptide engineering, peptidomimetics, peptide conjugation, and cell-penetrating peptides for molecular imaging.



Additionally, the 2020's Summit will examine novel strategies for improving peptide stability and half-life, along with novel routes of administration. Case studies will be presented that illustrate the progress made in developing efficacious peptide therapeutics, while leaders in the field point the way to the future for these promising drugs. Meet and network with 160+ drug development professionals and walk away wit over 2 years of new peptide commercialization strategies in just 3 days!

Extra value: Attend this August and gain complimentary access to the popular 2020 Controlled & Modified Drug Release Summit (2 events co-located for the price of 1 registration).



You Will Learn

Precision medicine & healthcare delivery: making precision medicine a reality via novel technology advancements

Designing optimal peptides; Peptidomimetics Rational and structure-based design of novel peptides

Peptide conjugation techniques

Targeted & localized delivery

Modeling & simulation approaches

Cell-penetrating peptides in molecular imaging and drug delivery

Antimicrobial peptides in immunotherapy

Peptide synthesis; Biosynthesis and modified peptides

Discovery and development of protease inhibitors

Improve the Performance of Your Peptide Drug Products



Meet 160+ peptide drug development professionals & learn over 2 YEARS worth of new product development strategies, formulation approaches, delivery technologies & regulatory updates while decreasing drug product time-to-market in just 3 days!

Speakers



Tycho Heimbach, PhD

Director, PK Sciences, PBPK and Biopharmaceutics, Novartis



Rakesh Dixit, PhD

Vice President, R&D, Head Biologics Safety Assessment, AstraZeneca



Mohammad Al-Sayah, PhD

Senior Scientist, Drug Product Development, Genentech Inc.



Eric Munson, PhD

Head, Department of Industrial and Physical Pharmacy, Purdue University



Yingkai Liang, PhD

Senior Scientist, Discovery Pharmaceutical Sciences, Merck & Co.



Jae Yoo, PhD

Chief Technology Officer, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals



Scott Shandler, PhD

Founder and CEO, Longevity Biotech



Vincent Ling, PhD

Senior Director, Advanced Technologies, Drug Product Development, Takeda



Di Bei, PhD

Senior Clinical Pharmacologist, Bristol-Myers Squibb



Victor Hruby, PhD

Regents Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Arizona



Umar Maharoof, PhD

Associate Director, Dosage Form Development, Medimmune



Xiaoling Li, PhD

Associate Dean and Professor, University of the Pacific



John Lambris, PhD

Dr. Ralph and Sallie Weaver Professor of Research Medicine, University of Pennsylvania



Biplop Mitra, PhD

Principal Research Scientist, Drug Product Development, Celgene Corporation



Daniel Skomski, PhD

Senior Scientist, Merck



Shirlynn Chen, PhD

Distinguished Research Fellow, Boehringer Ingelheim

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1b34i

