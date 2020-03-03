TORONTO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that it has expanded its Executive Team with the appointment of Chad A. Zaring to the newly-created role of Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO”), effective February 10, 2020. Mr. Zaring has extensive experience in building and executing commercial strategies and driving sales for leading surgical robotics companies in his career.



“We are very excited to have Chad join our executive leadership team in a newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer,” said Dom Serafino, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept Inc. “Chad is an industry veteran with the requisite experience leading global commercial strategies for innovative medical device companies which makes him an ideal fit. As CCO, he is responsible for global sales of both devices and services, as well as leading the development of Venus Concept’s commercial strategy to introduce new, minimally invasive, robotic solutions for medical aesthetic procedures that are only treated with invasive surgical interventions today.”

“This role represents a great opportunity given Venus Concept’s strong product portfolio, disruptive business model, and unique approach to creating lasting customer relationships, combined with their focus on robotics and innovative technology. I’m eager to leverage these strengths to drive our commercial success,” said Mr. Zaring.

Prior to joining the Venus Concept, Mr. Zaring served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Titan Medical Inc., a publicly traded medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery.

Prior to Titan Medical, Mr. Zaring was Vice President of Robotics, Imaging and Navigation at Medtronic. Prior to Medtronic, he was part of the Senior Leadership Team at Mazor Robotics responsible for the initiation of a Global Distribution Agreement which subsequently led to the acquisition by Medtronic. In his sales leadership roles at both companies, he developed capital sales strategies, established new sales channels and consistently exceeded sales goals.

Earlier in his career, from October 2004 to April 2015, Mr. Zaring held positions of increasing responsibility at Intuitive Surgical and was a member of the leadership team that executed early and mid-stage adoption of their robotic surgery system across multiple surgical disciplines. Mr. Zaring began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1999 as a financial sales consultant. He later held sales positions at Merck and Co. and at Ethicon Endo-Surgery, a Johnson & Johnson company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from Juniata College, Huntingdon, PA.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 29 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, and Venus Bliss. Venus Concept’s hair restoration division includes NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration Systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.