The global probiotic cosmetic products market is anticipated to reach USD 37.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Over the years, the success of probiotics in industries such as food & beverages has raised consumers interest in cosmetics as well. The increasing inclination of consumers towards cosmetics with organic ingredients has spurred demand for probiotic cosmetics in various categories including skin care and hair care.



Probiotic skin care products dominated the market in 2017 and are to surpass USD26.3 million mark by 2025. The demand for skin care products is strong among the younger consumers, especially women as they begin using products at a young age in a bid to delay the signs of aging. To this end, skin care products with organic ingredients are preferred by consumers. Some of the popular skin care brands infused with micro-organisms include Aurelia, Vichy, and Medik8.



Hair care segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% from 2017 to 2025. Shifting trends towards microbiome hair care products on account of increasing popularity of green personal care products is projected to remain a key driving force.



Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Countries such as China and India are expected to witness considerable demand growth where these products are positioned as a natural alternative to products with chemical ingredients. Skin care products infused with microorganisms are expected to be the dominant category, while, product launches in other categories such as hair care, oral care, and dermo cosmetics are also gaining traction.



North America accounted for more than 35% of the market in 2017. U.S. is a key growth country in the region where demand is expected to remain strong in the coming years. Consumers demand for organic personal care products especially among young adults is expected to expedite product innovation and launch. For instance, in the U.S., Mother Dirt has formulated products having living bacteria.



In the coming years, manufacturers are expected to launch new fermented beauty products containing omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins, antioxidants, and probiotics as ingredients. For instance, Estee Lauder uses fermented sea kelp in Creme de la Mer product. Focus will also be on developing effective manufacturing, packaging, and distribution aspects to keep probiotics alive through the entire supply chain. For instance, ESSE, the South Africa-based company, uses airless glass packaging for its probiotic serum.



Some of the key companies include ESSE Skincare, L'Oreal, Unilever, Estee Lauder Companies, Aurelia Skincare, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Tula Life, LaFlore Probiotic Skincare, and The Body Deli.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Summary



Chapter 2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Assumptions

2.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 3. Introduction

3.1. Research Scope & Market Segmentation



Chapter 4. Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Trends: Drivers & Opportunities

4.1. Key industry trends

4.1.1. Regulatory Trends

4.1.2. Raw Material Trends

4.1.3. Buyer trends

4.1.4. Supplier Trends

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Opportunity Assessment

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Force Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Trends, by Product Type

5.1. Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Movement, by Product Type, 2017 & 2025

5.2. Skin Care

5.3. Hair Care

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Trends, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Movement, by Distribution Channel, 2017 & 2025

6.2. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

6.3. Speciality Stores

6.4. Drug Stores

6.5. Online Channel

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Trends, by Region

7.1. Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Movement, by Region, 2017 & 2025

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Middle East & Africa

7.6. Central & South America



Chapter 8. Key Country Markets

8.1. U.S.

8.2. U.K.

8.3. China

8.4. India

8.5. Brazil



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Vendor Landscape Analysis

9.2. Strategic Framework

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. L'Oreal

9.3.1.1. Company Overview

9.3.1.2. Product Benchmarking

9.3.1.3. Financial Performance

9.3.1.4. SWOT

9.3.1.5. Recent Initiatives

9.3.1.6. Future Outlook & Strategies

9.3.2. ESSE Skincare

9.3.3. Unilever

9.3.4. Aurelia Skincare Ltd.

9.3.5. Eminence Organic Skin Care

9.3.6. Tula Life Inc.

9.3.7. The Body Deli

9.3.8. LaFlore Probiotic Skincare

9.3.9. Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

9.3.10. Biomilk Skincare



