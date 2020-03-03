SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that out of an abundance of caution for protecting its employees and partners from the coronavirus, it has decided not to participate as previously planned in the Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference in San Diego.



“AOI has taken a number of proactive steps to limit the chances for its employees and partners to be infected by COVID-19,” explains Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “These measures include travel restrictions, heightened employee monitoring, self-quarantine of some employees who have recently traveled, and additional disinfection protocols. Unfortunately, for the first time in more than 20 years, we have decided not to participate in OFC this year. AOI has taken this decision after careful consideration of the risks and out of an abundance of caution and concern for protecting its employees and partners. We would like to thank the organizers of OFC, which is the premier optical communications conference globally, for all their efforts in organizing the conference and we look forward to participating in future OFC events after the threat of the virus has been mitigated.”

Despite the withdrawal, AOI will still host its previously scheduled OFC investor session via webcast on Tuesday, March 10th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The session will be led by Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.ao-inc.com . Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year.

