New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303776/?utm_source=GNW

3 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidences of ocular diseases.In addition, growing focus toward adaptive optics is anticipated to boost the growth of the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Conventional OCT Systems



o Hand-held And Integrated OCT Systems



End-users:

o Hospitals And Clinics



o ASCs



o Physicians’ Offices



Geographic Segmentation:

o Asia



o Europe



o North America



o ROW



Key Trends for global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market growth

This study identifies growing focus toward adaptive optics as the prime reasons driving the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Danaher Corp., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Optovue Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Tomey Corp. and Topcon Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303776/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001