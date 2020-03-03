Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi: Extended Family: Technologies, Applications and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The goal of the report is to analyze recently introduced or still in the development of advanced Wi-Fi technologies, their applications, and the marketplace. It also surveys related industries.
In particular, it addresses such developments as:
The report details technical and marketing specifics of these types of WLAN technologies as well as surveys their industries and shows that Wi-Fi 6 is ready to meet some 5G requirements.
The report was developed for technical and managerial personnel working on the Wi-Fi-related projects to give them better understanding specifics of this family technologies and markets.
The report also includes a survey of Wi-Fi technologies related patents for 2016-2019.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Wi-Fi Alliance
1.2 Elements
1.3 Legacy Wi-Fi
1.3.1 802.11b
1.3.1.1 Characteristics
1.3.1.2 Physical Layer
1.3.1.3 MAC Layer
1.3.2 Family - First Members
1.3.2.1 802.11a
1.3.2.2 802.11g
1.4 Report Scope
1.5 Details
1.6 Research Methodology
1.7 Target Audience
2. IEEE 802.11n
2.1 Process
2.1.1 Environment
2.1.2 Draft v. 1.0
2.1.3 Draft v. 2.0
2.1.4 Further Developments and IEEE Approval
2.2 Certification Process
2.3 802.11n Technology Specifics
2.3.1 Advances
2.3.1.1 MIMO
2.3.1.2 Spatial Division Multiplexing
2.3.1.3 OFDM
2.3.1.4 Channel Bonding
2.3.1.5 Packet Aggregation
2.3.2 PHY and MAC
2.4 Major Features: Summary
2.4.1 Specifics
2.4.2 Channel Bandwidth
2.4.3 Backward Compatibility
2.4.4 Adaptation
2.4.5 Security
2.4.6 Enhancements: Summary
2.5 Benefits and Applications
2.5.1 Benefits
2.5.2 Applications
2.6 Market
2.6.1 Drivers
2.6.2 Market Forecast
2.6.2.1 Model Assumptions
2.6.2.2 Forecast
2.7 Industry
3. IEEE 802.11ac
3.1 General - Improving 802.11n Characteristics
3.2 Approval
3.3 Major Features
3.4 Benefits
3.5 Usage Models
3.6 PHY
3.7 MAC Improvements
3.8 Market Projections
3.9 Waves
3.10 Industry
4. P802.11ax
4.1 Scope
4.1.1 Initiation
4.1.2 Structure
4.1.3 Enhancements
4.2 Pre-standard Products
4.3 Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band - Wi-Fi 6E
5. 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.1 Goal
5.2 General
5.3 60 GHz Band Spectrum Specifics
5.3.1 Frequencies Allocation
5.3.2 Oxygen Absorption
5.4 Antenna
5.5 Radiation Limitations at 60 GHz
5.6 Combined Effect
5.7 Progress in Chip Technology
5.7.1 Challenges and Efforts
5.7.2 Modulation
5.8 Summary
5.9 60 GHz WLAN
5.9.1 Benefits and Issues
5.9.2 WiGig Alliance
5.9.2.1 Specification: 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.9.2.2 WiGig Protocol Adaption Layer Specifications
5.9.2.3 The WiGig Bus Extension and WiGig Serial Extension Specification
5.9.2.4 The WiGig Display Extension Specification
5.9.2.5 Union
5.9.3 IEEE 802.11ad - 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.9.3.1 Status
5.9.3.2 Coexistence
5.9.3.3 Scope
5.9.3.4 Channelization
5.9.3.5 PHY
5.9.3.6 MAC
5.9.3.7 Specifics
3.9.3.8 Use Cases
5.9.4 Industry
5.9.5 Market
5.9.5.1 Market Drivers
5.9.5.2 Usage Models
5.9.5.3 Market Estimate
5.10 P802.11ay - Next Generation 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.10.1 Purpose and Schedule
5.10.2 Scope
5.10.3 Industry
6. White-Fi
6.1 White Spaces
6.1.1 General
6.1.2 Digital Revolution
6.1.3 Factors
6.1.4 FCC Activity
6.1.4.1 Super Wi-Fi Hot Spots
6.1.4.2 Role of Database
6.1.4.3 Specifics
6.1.4.3.1 TV Spectrum Utilization
6.1.4.4 TVBD - Details
6.1.4.5 First Network
6.1.4.6 Use Cases
6.2 Industry Activity - Dynamic Spectrum Alliance
6.3 IEEE Contributions
6.3.1 IEEE 802.11af
6.3.1.1 General: Expectations - White-Fi
6.3.1.2 Differences
6.3.1.3 Benefits
6.3.1.4 Specifics
6.3.1.4.1 Methods
6.3.1.4.2 Main Principles
6.3.1.4.3 PHY
6.3.1.5 Architecture
6.3.1.6 Market
6.3.2 Vendors
7. 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)
7.1 General
7.2 Goal and Schedule
7.3 Attributes
7.4 Use Cases
7.5 PHY
7.5.1 Bandwidth
7.5.2 Channelization
7.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO
7.6 MAC Layer
7.7 Summary
7.8 Vendors
8. IEEE 802.11p
8.1 General
8.2 Objectives and Status
8.3 IEEE 802.11p - Major Features
8.4 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features
8.5 ASTM Contributions
8.6 Industry
9. Wi-Fi Direct
9.1 Overview
9.2 Major Properties
10. Wi-Fi Aware
11. P802.11az
12. P802.11be
12.1 Background
12.2 Scope
12.3 Schedule
12.4 Candidate Features
13. P802.11bd
13.1 Title
13.2 Preliminary Schedule
13.3 Scope
13.4 Demand for Project
13.4.1 Current Situation
13.4.2 Enhanced DSRC
14. P802.11bb
14.1 Title
14.2 Time Frame
14.3 Scope
15. Conclusions
List of Attachments
Attachment I: 802.11ah - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)
Attachment II: 802.11ad - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)
Attachment III: 802.11ax - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)
Attachment IV: 802.11ay - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)
Attachment V: 802.11af - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)
A-Z List of Companies Mentioned
