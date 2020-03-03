JACKSONVILLE, FL, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- mCig, Inc. (MCIG), an innovative biotech company focused on development and commercialization of over the counter, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics targeting the endocannabinoid system, medical devices, and research & development, today announced a study by the American Society for Microbiology (publication dated June 23, 2019) that it found CBD is an active ingredient against Gram-positive Bacteria.



Dale Hipes, CEO of BareRoots Inc., the subsidiary of MCIG Inc., stated: “ We are very interested in the studies published demonstrating our efforts towards offering a botanical solution in a pharmaceutical world. We learned recently, the American Society for Microbiology found CBD is an active ingredient against Gram-positive Bacteria. The article goes on to say it is ‘active against those including serious infections such as Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pneumonia.’ It is research that drives us in our efforts to continue our desire to educate our public that our tinctures (https://www.bareroots-rx.com/product-category/ingestibles/?filters=strength[clinical-strength-1000-mg]) offer properties that are valuable and may work in the effort to boost the immune system against such bacteria and viruses.”

Mr. Paul Rosenberg, CEO of MCIG, goes on to state, “It is the reason we chose BareRoots Rx as our joint venture partner to form BRRX Clinical Inc. Together, we are moving forward to offer our products in the best form to our customers as we live in a world enduring multiple challenges. The recent threats of the Coronavirus is of great concern for us all. We here at BRRX Clinical Inc. are offering special pricing to serve our public during these challenging times. We are sure the products we sell are available as a potential part of our solution in an emerging marketplace of CBD offering antiviral and anti gram bacterial solutions. Please feel free to visit our site (www.bareroots-rx.com) and use a coupon (BRRX30) for purchasing our products

Additionally we offer our new product BRRX.io which is a membership offering including labs and medical support through Telehealth and testing services. We have developed our products and our new app in love for our fellow mankind. All of our products are the highest grade organic, THC free, non GMO and glyphosate free. We are looking forward to serving you all.”

