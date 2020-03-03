New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ENZYME-LINKED IMMUNOSORBENT ASSAY (ELISA) MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170211/?utm_source=GNW

55 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for frequent diagnostic testing for aging population.In addition, growing importance of promotional activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market is segmented as below:

End-user:

o Hospitals And Diagnostics Center



o Research Laboratories



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market growth

This study identifies growing importance of promotional activities as the prime reasons driving the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Abcam Plc, Avantor Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Siemens Healthineers AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

