Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crab Market and Volume by Type, Export, Import, Production, Countries, Value Chain Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete study of global crab market. In this report, we have covered the types of crab species like Blue crab, Chinese Mitten, Gazami, Indo-pacific swamp crab, and Snow crab. In addition to this, Gazami production share will flourish in the global crab market during the forecast period.



The crab price is very volatile in the global supply chain, but due to rising consumer demand the future of crab industry is bright. The food service industry is the major end-user of crabs; the rise of the food service industry would directly surge the inclination of the global crab market. In contrast to that, as per research analysis, The Global Crab Market will reach 3.7 Million Metric Tonnes by the end of year 2026.



Worldwide, the food service industry is multiplying because of the new technology and innovations as well as customizations in menus, apart from that, inclination towards healthy and nutritious foods and increasing demand for the gluten-free diet.



The major driving force of global crab market is rising per capita seafood consumption, rising incomes, increased urbanization to underpin seafood consumption is growing. Across the globe, the United States is one of the largest importers of crab; other importing countries are China, Canada, Thailand, and Indonesia. Moreover, China is the largest exporter of crab in the world.



Largest Crab Exporter is China in Global Supply Chain



The publisher has done a comprehensive assessment of the global export framework of the crab industry, portrayed the five top exporters of crab industry in the global supply chain. This report provides the critical historical market & volume of all five countries along with forecast till 2026. The covered countries are China, Canada, the Russian Federation, Indonesia, and the United States of America and Others.



The United States is the Largest Crab Importer in Global Supply Chain



The publisher has assessed the import model of the crab industry, covered the top four importers of crab industry in the global supply chain. It provides historical, current, and forecast volume & market of all four countries. The covered countries are the United States, China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan and others.



By Regions & Species, China is on Top Position



This report provides complete analysis of production, region wise and species wise and also categorized the crab by their species: Indo-Pacific Swamp Crab (Giant mud crab, Scylla serrata), Gazami Crab, Blue Crab, Chinese Mitten Crab and Snow Crab.



Market Dynamic Insight



The publisher has explained the major factor that will grow the market as well as factors that are associated with hurdles and key challenges. Besides, it explains the opportunities for crab industry along with supply chain and value chain proposition.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Crab Exports

4.1 Market

4.2 Volume



5. Global Crab Imports

5.1 Market

5.2 Volume



6. Global Crab Share Analysis

6.1 By Country - Crab Export Market Share

6.2 By Country - Crab Import Market Share

6.3 By Type - Crab Production Share



7. Main Crab Exporter Countries

7.1 China

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Volume

7.2 Canada

7.2.1 Market

7.2.2 Volume

7.3 Russian Federation

7.3.1 Market

7.3.2 Volume

7.4 Indonesia

7.4.1 Market

7.4.2 Volume

7.5 USA

7.5.1 Market

7.5.2 Volume

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market

7.6.2 Volume



8. Main Crab Importer Countries

8.1 United States of America

8.1.1 Market

8.1.2 Volume

8.2 China

8.2.1 Market

8.2.2 Volume

8.3 Republic of Korea

8.3.1 Market

8.3.2 Volume

8.4 Japan

8.4.1 Market

8.4.2 Volume

8.5 Other countries

8.5.1 Market

8.5.2 Volume



9. Blue Crab Producing Countries

9.1 Global

9.2 By Regions

9.2.1 United States

9.2.2 Mexico

9.2.3 Venezuela

9.2.4 Others



10. Chinese Mitten Crab Producing Countries

10.1 Global

10.2 By Regions

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 Taiwan



11. Gazami Crab Producing Countries

11.1 Global

11.2 By Regions

11.2.1 China

11.2.2 South Korea

11.2.3 Japan



12. Indo-pacific Swamp Crab Producing Countries

12.1 Global

12.2 By Regions

12.2.1 China

12.2.2 Vietnam

12.2.3 Indonesia

12.2.4 Philippines

12.2.5 Others



13. Snow Crab Producing Countries

13.1 Global

13.2 By Regions

13.2.1 Canada

13.2.2 United States

13.2.3 Others



14. Growth Drivers



15. Challenges



16. Supply Chain of Sea Food Industry



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8xlo0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900