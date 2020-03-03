Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Sensor Market by Type, (Images Sensor, Position Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Accelerometers), End-Users, Technology, (Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Time-of-Flight, Ultrasound, and Others), Connectivity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D sensor market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 10.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.9%.



Rising demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics and increased demand for medical imaging solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the 3D sensor industry.



Image sensor to hold the largest size of the 3D sensor market during the forecast period



The market for image sensor type is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period. There are three types of image sensors - CMOS 3D, 3D electro-optical, and 3D time-of-flight. The increasing adoption of smartphones and cameras has enabled the growth of the CMOS 3D sensors market owing to their use in these devices as well as other consumer electronics. Many upcoming smartphones are expected to have 3D sensors in them.



Time-of-Flight technology to hold the largest share of the 3D sensor market in 2020



Time-of-flight technology-based 3D sensors are expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. 3D sensors based on the time-of-flight technology are used in 3D modeling and mapping by illuminating the target area with modulated infrared light. This technology involves measuring the time taken by the light to travel to the target and returning to the sensor.



North America to dominate the global 3D sensor market in 2020

North America would dominate the 3D sensor industry in 2020. The rising demand for 3D sensors in consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and security & surveillance end-use industries is expected to support the market growth in North America. The presence of prominent system suppliers and sensor manufacturers make North America one of the most potential markets for 3D sensors.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the 3D sensor market space.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study objectives

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Scope of the study

1.3.1 Markets covered

1.3.2 Geographic scope

1.3.3 Years considered for the study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Secondary and primary research

2.1.1.1 Key industry insights

2.1.2 Secondary data

2.1.2.1 List of major secondary sources

2.1.2.2 Key data from secondary sources

2.1.3 Primary data

2.1.3.1 Primary interviews with experts

2.1.3.2 Breakdown of primaries

2.1.3.3 Key data from primary sources

2.2 Market size estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-up approach

2.2.2 Top-down approach

2.3 Market breakdown and data triangulation

2.4 Research assumptions

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive opportunities in 3D sensor market

4.2 Market, by type

4.3 Market, by technology

4.4 Market, by application

4.5 Market, by connectivity

4.6 Market, by geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Value chain analysis



6 3D Sensor Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Image sensors

6.2.1 CMOS 3D Image Sensors

6.2.2 3D Electro-Optical Image Sensors

6.2.3 3D Time-Of-Flight Image Sensor

6.3 Position sensors

6.4 Accelerometer sensor

6.5 Others (Fingerprint sensors and other technologies)



7 3D Sensor Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Structured Light

7.3 Time of Flight

7.4 Stereoscopic vision

7.5 Ultrasound

7.6 Others (Infrared sensing, electric field and other technologies)



8 3D Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.1.1 Smartphone

8.1.2 Laptop

8.1.3 Tablets

8.1.4 Others

8.2 Healthcare

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.4 Industrial automation

8.5 Robotics

8.6 Entertainment

8.7 Automotive

8.8 Security & Surveillance

8.9 Others



9 3D Sensor Market, By Application

9.1 Wired

9.2 Wireless



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the world

10.5.1 South America

10.5.2 Middle East

10.5.3 Africa



11 Competitve Landscape

11.1 Market Ranking Analysis: 3D Sensor Market

11.2 Company Ranking Analysis

11.2.1 Visionary leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging companies

11.3 Competitive benchmarking

11.3.1 Strength of product portfolio (25 Companies)

11.3.2 Business strategy excellence (25) companies

11.4 Competitive scenario

11.4.1 Expansions

11.4.2 Product launches and developments

11.4.3 Acquisitions

11.4.4 Partnerships, collaborations, alliances, and joint ventures



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key players

12.1.1 Infineon technologies

12.1.2 Microchip technology

12.1.3 Omnivision

12.1.4 Qualcomm

12.1.5 Sony

12.1.6 Samsung

12.1.7 Cognex corporation

12.1.8 IFM Electronic

12.1.9 Keyence

12.1.10 LMI Technologies

12.2 Other key players

12.2.1 PMD Technologies

12.2.2 Occiptal

12.2.3 Microsoft

12.2.4 Leuze Electronic

12.2.5 ASUStek

12.2.6 Finisar

12.2.7 Melexis

12.2.8 Qualcomm

12.2.9 Panasonic

12.2.10 Intel Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eccphu

