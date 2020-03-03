In Vitro Studies Demonstrate Cardiac Troponin Activator Selectively Activates Cardiac Muscle Fibers with Little Effect on Slow Skeletal Muscle or Fast Skeletal Muscle



Expect to Complete SAD/MAD Phase 1 Study of AMG 594 in 2H 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that preclinical data related to AMG 594 were presented at the Keystone Symposium “Charting a New Course for Heart Failure: From Discovery to Data,” in Keystone, Colo., characterizing its mechanism of action and effect to increase cardiac contractility. AMG 594 is a novel mechanism cardiac troponin activator, discovered under a joint research program conducted between Amgen and Cytokinetics.

“We are pleased to share in vitro findings that demonstrate AMG 594 increases calcium sensitivity of cardiac muscle fibers and increases cardiac contractility, supporting the approach of cardiac troponin activation to potentially treat diseases characterized by reduced cardiac function,” said Bradley Morgan, Ph.D., Cytokinetics’ Senior Vice President, Research and Non-Clinical Development. “In vivo results also suggest that the pharmacodynamic window of AMG 594 may be favorable and we expect to complete the SAD/MAD Phase 1 study of AMG 594 in the second half of this year.”

Preclinical In Vitro Research

Several in vitro studies demonstrated that AMG 594 selectively increased the calcium sensitivity of the troponin complex in cardiac muscle. In bovine cardiac myofibrils, AMG 594 increased activation by calcium in a concentration-dependent manner. This activation was selective when compared to myofibrils from fast and slow skeletal muscle. Additionally, in experiments using a reconstituted hybrid sarcomere, AMG 594 selectively targeted the cardiac troponin complex over the fast or slow skeletal muscle troponin complex. In intact cardiac muscle fibers, AMG 594 increased calcium sensitivity and maximal isometric tension in a concentration-dependent manner. Additionally, in cardiac myocytes, AMG 594 increased fractional shortening (FS), a measure of cardiac contractility, without any effect on the calcium transient.

Preclinical In Vivo Research

In vivo studies demonstrated a pharmacodynamic window of AMG 594 that was associated with substantial increases in cardiac contractility. Echocardiographic assessments in healthy rats, myocardial infarcted rats, and healthy dogs showed that an intravenous infusion of an escalating dose of AMG 594 was associated with exposure-dependent increases in measures of FS and ejection fraction (EF) that were driven primarily by a reduction in left ventricular end systolic dimensions.

These data demonstrate that AMG 594 selectively increased cardiac contractility in vitro and in vivo, suggesting that cardiac troponin activation is a viable approach to augment cardiac contractility in diseases characterized by reduced cardiac function.

About AMG 594

AMG 594 is a novel, selective, oral, small molecule cardiac troponin activator discovered under our joint research program with Amgen. In preclinical models, AMG 594 increases myocardial contractility by binding to cardiac troponin through an allosteric mechanism that sensitizes the cardiac sarcomere to calcium, facilitating more actin-myosin cross bridge formation during each cardiac cycle, thereby resulting in increased myocardial contractility. Similar to cardiac myosin activation, preclinical research has shown that cardiac troponin activation does not change the calcium transient of cardiac myocytes. Development of AMG 594 may include the evaluation of this novel mechanism of action as a potential treatment of patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure, resulting from impaired cardiac contractility.

About Cytokinetics and Amgen Collaboration

In 2006, Cytokinetics and Amgen entered into a strategic alliance to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule therapeutics designed to activate the cardiac sarcomere for the potential treatment of heart failure. Omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, and AMG 594, a cardiac troponin activator, are being developed by Amgen in collaboration with Cytokinetics. Amgen holds an exclusive, worldwide license to omecamtiv mecarbil and AMG 594, subject to Cytokinetics' specified development and commercialization rights. Cytokinetics is eligible for pre-commercialization and commercialization milestone payments and royalties that escalate based on increasing levels of annual net sales of products commercialized under the agreement. Amgen has also entered an alliance with Servier for exclusive commercialization rights for omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe as well as the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia. Servier contributes funding for development and provides strategic support to the program for omecamtiv mecarbil. Servier is an independent international pharmaceutical company, governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France.

