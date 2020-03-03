VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a Company focused on revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare, is pleased to announce it will be partnering with pharmacies across Canada to input kiosks that will enable on-demand telemedicine visits with licensed doctors.



The kiosks will be installed in participating pharmacies' existing private consult rooms. Patients will be able to see a doctor within minutes for prescription refills and non-emergency health concerns right from their local pharmacy. After the virtual visit is complete, the prescription can be eFaxed directly to the pharmacy for fulfillment. We expect to have further updates on participating pharmacies as they sign onto the service.

Pharmacy is a critical component in providing patients with best in class primary care that is accessible and efficient in its delivery. The Pharmacist plays an important role within the patient’s healthcare team and through our platform they will also be able to securely communicate with other practitioners in the circle of care.

“We’re excited to be able to bring this innovative care option to patients,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD. “The local pharmacist is an important part of a patient's allied healthcare team. Unfortunately many patients don’t find out they are out of refills until they are at the pharmacy and are unable to get a new prescription before they run out. At CloudMD, we are committed to providing patients access to the care they need, when they need it. Through this new telehealth offering, patients now have an additional option for seeking care that is even more convenient for them.”

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently has a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients.

