Our reports on global juicer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of juice bars .In addition, rise in the number of juice bars is anticipated to boost the growth of the global juicer market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global juicer market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Centrifugal Juicer



o Masticating Juicer



o Triturating Juicer.



End-user:

o Residential



o Commercial



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global juicer market growth

This study identifies rise in the number of juice bars as the prime reasons driving the global juicer market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global juicer market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global juicer market, including some of the vendors such as Breville Group Ltd., Cuisinart Inc., Electrolux AB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Groupe SEB and Sharp Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

