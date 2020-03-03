Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Tea Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global black tea market is forecast to reach $41.1 billion in 2025 from $28.4 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the global black tea market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global black tea market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global black tea market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Black tea is mainly consumed in Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China and so on. Moreover, in the US, around 85% of the total consumption in the US is black tea. Developed economies, such as in the US, shifting trend of consumers towards premiumization and branded on-the-go beverages have augmented the black tea market. the global production of tea is estimated to grow at around 4.9% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to reach 8.52 million tons in 2025.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global tea production is dominated by only a handful of countries such as China, India, Kenya, Sri-Lanka, and Turkey. China led the global production volume with more than 40% production capacity, while India stood at second place to contribute around 22% in the global tea production.



Black tea is a type of tea that is made from the leaves of Camellia sinensis assamica or Camellia sinesis which have undergone the applied withering and oxidation. Some common traits used to describe the overall flavor profile of the black tea category include malty, smoky, brisk, earthy, spiced, nutty, metallic, citrus, caramel, leather, fruity, sweet and honey. The caffeine content in Black tea ranges from 14-61 mg.



Oxidized black tea is more shelf-stable than green tea. Many black teas can last up to one to two years if stored properly in a cool, dark place and in an opaque, airtight container away from light, moisture and pantry items such as coffee and spices that can leach flavor into the tea leaves. The long shelf life of this tea is further propelling its usage across the globe.



The major health benefit of the consumption of black tea includes its nutritional value, anti-cancer benefits, digestive benefits, beneficial effects on skin and hair health. Black tea has its origin in China. Black tea is grown and processed across the globe in varying geographies and climates. India, Sri Lanka, and Africa are the three major producers of black tea.



According to the Food and Organization of the United Nations, the production of black tea across the globe is projected to rise annually by 2.2% over the next decade to reach 4.4 million tons in 2027, reflecting major output increase in China, Kenya, and Sri Lanka. With this, China would reach the output levels of Kenya, the largest black tea exporter across the globe.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Black Tea Market by Format

5.1.1. Ready-to-Drink

5.1.2. Loose Tea Powder

5.1.3. Tea Bags

5.2. Global Black Tea Market by Nature

5.2.1. Organic

5.2.2. Conventional



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Spain

6.2.4. Italy

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AMORE Pacific Corp.

7.2. Arbor Tea (New World Tea, LLC)

7.3. Associated British Foods PLC

7.4. Barry's Tea

7.5. Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

7.6. Ceylon Organics, Ltd.

7.7. ITO EN (North America) Inc.

7.8. Tata Global Beverages

7.9. Nestle S.A.

7.10. Numi Inc.

7.11. R.Twining and Co. Ltd.

7.12. The Republic of Tea, Inc.

7.13. Starbucks Corp.

7.14. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

7.15. Townshend's Tea Co.

7.16. Unilever Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghvioi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900