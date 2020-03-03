New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02947674/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global agricultural films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising need to increase agricultural yield.In addition, increasing adoption of biodegradable mulches is anticipated to boost the growth of the global agricultural films market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global agricultural films market is segmented as below:

Application:

o Mulch Films



o Greenhouse Films



o Silage Films



Raw Material:

o Linear Low-density Polyethylene



o Low-density Polyethylene



o High-density Polyethylene



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o North America



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global agricultural films market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of biodegradable mulches as the prime reasons driving the global agricultural films market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global agricultural films market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global agricultural films market, including some of the vendors such as Ab Rani Plast Oy, BASF SE, Berry Global Group Inc., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Groupe Barbier, Grupo Armando Alvarez, Kuraray Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV and RKW Group .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

