Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Market by Application (Evaporator, Condenser, And Economizer), End-use Industry (HVACR, chemical, food & beverage, power, heavy industries, and others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BPHEs market size was USD 750 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,120 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2024.



Growth of the global construction sector and increasing demand for HVACR systems are driving the overall BPHEs market.



The market is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for HVACR systems from the construction industry, technological developments in the BPHEs, along with rapid industrialization in emerging countries. However, BPHEs are not demountable, which is restraining the growth of the market.



HVACR industry is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



BPHEs provide efficient solutions for various applications in HVACR systems. The most common application is heat transfer between the refrigerant and water or brine solution. HVACR systems are used to economize the use of energy in the construction industry. The rapid growth in the global construction industry has a positive impact on the HVACR industry. This drives the use of BPHEs in the HVACR industry.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing population and urbanization. The increasing developments in the construction, HVACR, and chemical industries in emerging countries of the region are providing huge growth opportunities for the BPHEs market.



The key players in this market are Alfa Laval (Sweden), Kelvion (Germany), SWEP (Sweden), Danfoss (Denmark), Xylem (US), API Heat Transfer (US), Chart Industries (US), Hisaka Works (Japan), Kaori (Taiwan), Paul Mueller Company (US), Baode Heat Exchanger (China), Barriquand Group (France), Boyd Corporation (US), Diversified Heat Transfer (US), Funke (Germany), HRS Heat Exchangers (UK), HYDAC (Germany), Onda (Italy), Secespol (Poland), and Weil-McLain (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 BPHEs Market Analysis Through Primary Interviews

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the BPHEs Market

4.2 BPHEs Market, By End-Use Industry

4.3 BPHEs Market, By Region

4.4 APAC BPHEs Market, By End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of Global Construction Sector and Increasing Use of HVACr Systems in the Sector

5.2.1.2 Technological Developments

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 BPHEs are Not Demountable

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 BPHEs Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Evaporator

6.3 Condenser

6.4 Economizer



7 BPHEs Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 HVACr

7.2.1 Increase in Construction Activities Driving the Demand for BPHEs in HVACr Industry

7.3 Chemical

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Chemicals Expected to Drive the Demand for BPHEs

7.4 Food & Beverage

7.4.1 Growing Population Expected to Drive the Food & Beverage Industry

7.5 Power

7.5.1 Need for Efficient Cooling During Power Generation Process to Fuel Demand for BPHEs

7.6 Heavy Industries

7.6.1 Increased Production Efficiency and Maximized Heat Recovery to Fuel the BPHEs Demand

7.7 Others



8 BPHEs Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Presence of Large Construction, Chemical, and Food & Beverage Sectors Fueling Consumption of BPHEs

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 India is Fastest-Growing Market for BPHEs, Globally

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.3.1 Growth of Construction, Pharmaceutical, and Food & Beverage Industries is Driving the Market

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Economic Growth of the Country Driving the Market

8.2.5 Rest of APAC

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Rise in Infrastructure Development Activities Boosting the Market

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Recovery of the Country's Economy Favorable for Market Growth

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 Growing Industrial Sector Turning Mexico Into A Lucrative Market for BPHEs

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 Presence of Strong Industrial Base Driving the BPHEs Market in Germany

8.4.2 France

8.4.2.1 Development in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sectors Likely to Propel the Use of BPHEs

8.4.3 Italy

8.4.3.1 Construction Industry to Fuel the Italian BPHEs Market

8.4.4 Russia

8.4.4.1 Recovery of the Economy is Triggering Growth of Various Industries

8.4.5 UK

8.4.5.1 Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries are the Major Contributors to the Country's Economy

8.4.6 Turkey

8.4.6.1 Turkey to Register the Fastest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

8.4.7 Spain

8.4.7.1 Government Investing to Facilitate Growth of Various Manufacturing Industries

8.4.8 Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Expected to Spur the Demand for BPHEs

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.2.1 Increasing Foreign Investment in Various Industries Supporting the Market Growth

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Brazil Emerging as A Lucrative Market for BPHEs With Growing Industrial Sector

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Recovering Economy of the Country is Expected to Help the Market Growth

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Players

9.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

9.3 Ranking of Key Players

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 New Product Launch

9.4.2 Acquisition

9.4.3 Expansion



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Alfa Laval

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.1.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.1.6 Threat From Competition

10.2 Kelvion

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Products Offered

10.2.3 Recent Developments

10.2.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.2.6 Threat From Competition

10.3 SWEP

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Products Offered

10.3.3 Recent Developments

10.3.4 SWOT Analysis

10.3.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.3.6 Threat From Competition

10.4 Danfoss

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Products Offered

10.4.3 Recent Developments

10.4.4 SWOT Analysis

10.4.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.4.6 Threat From Competition

10.5 Xylem

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Products Offered

10.5.3 SWOT Analysis

10.5.4 Current Focus and Strategies

10.5.5 Threat From Competition

10.6 API Heat Transfer

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Products Offered

10.6.3 Author's View

10.7 Chart Industries

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 Products Offered

10.7.3 Author's View

10.8 Hisaka Works

10.8.1 Business Overview

10.8.2 Products Offered

10.8.3 Author's View

10.9 Kaori

10.9.1 Business Overview

10.9.2 Products Offered

10.9.3 Recent Developments

10.9.4 Author's View

10.10 Paul Mueller Company

10.10.1 Business Overview

10.10.2 Products Offered

10.10.3 Author's View

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Baode Heat Exchanger

10.11.2 Barriquand Group

10.11.3 Boyd Corporation

10.11.4 Diversified Heat Transfer

10.11.5 Funke

10.11.6 HRS Heat Exchangers

10.11.7 HYDAC

10.11.8 Onda

10.11.9 Secespol

10.11.10 Weil-Mclain





