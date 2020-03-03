Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PaaS and CaaS: Tools to Accelerate the Development and Deployment of Cloud-Native Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
5G networks, operational systems, and digital services will be developed and deployed using a cloud-native model, but communications service providers (CSPs) currently lack familiarity with cloud-native software architecture and tools. To realise the benefits that the cloud-native approach promises for 5G, CSPs must become more software-capable by mastering the tools that enable them to redesign, deliver and/or manage applications and services.
A cloud-native approach to software development can deliver unprecedented levels of cost savings, agility and scalability to support new, virtualised 5G networks. In adopting this model, CSPs must decide whether to outsource 5G applications to vendors (which will require CSPs to adopt a container-as-a-service (CaaS)) or use a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to develop in-house applications.
This report provides:
