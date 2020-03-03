Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PaaS and CaaS: Tools to Accelerate the Development and Deployment of Cloud-Native Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



5G networks, operational systems, and digital services will be developed and deployed using a cloud-native model, but communications service providers (CSPs) currently lack familiarity with cloud-native software architecture and tools. To realise the benefits that the cloud-native approach promises for 5G, CSPs must become more software-capable by mastering the tools that enable them to redesign, deliver and/or manage applications and services.



A cloud-native approach to software development can deliver unprecedented levels of cost savings, agility and scalability to support new, virtualised 5G networks. In adopting this model, CSPs must decide whether to outsource 5G applications to vendors (which will require CSPs to adopt a container-as-a-service (CaaS)) or use a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to develop in-house applications.

This report provides:

An explanation about why CSPs that want to deploy 5G networks will need to adopt cloud-native computing

An overview of the challenges that CSPs will face when adopting the cloud-native model

Recommendations for CSPs that want to redesign their services as cloud-native, including: A brief description and definition of the cloud-native technology architecture An overview of the types of platform that are available for developing and deploying cloud-native applications A summary of the key vendors that provide cloud-native platform technology.





