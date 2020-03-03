Dublin, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Selecting a PaaS for CSPs' 5G Cloud-Native Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Communications service providers (CSPs) have a wide choice of tools to support their cloud-native technology stack, but the lack of a standardised set of tools for developing microservices may lead to inefficiencies across business units. A common platform-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy that reflects a CSP's level of cloud-native software maturity will promote developer efficiency, particularly for 5G services.

This report provides:

An explanation of the challenges that cloud-native software development presents to CSPs that are planning their strategies to become more software-capable in preparation for 5G

An assessment of the benefits of a PaaS to an operator's organisation

A discussion about whether to build or buy a PaaS and the implications of self-build

An overview of the problems that CSPs may face when using a multi-vendor PaaS, and three approaches that they can take when they deploy cloud-native PaaS microservices

Recommendations for implementing the proposed solutions.



