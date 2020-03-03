TEL AVIV, Israel, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call & Webcast: Tuesday, March 10th @ 8:30am Eastern Time Within the US: 877-451-6152 Outside the US: 201-389-0879 Conference ID: 13699019 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138070

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for treatment of carotid artery disease by providing outstanding acute results and durable stroke free long-term outcomes.

InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbols NSPR.WS and NSPR.WSB.

