Centennial, Colorado, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liteye Systems, Inc., a Colorado-based, world-leading Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) manufacturer along with long-time Colorado based teammate Numerica recently worked closely with Citadel Defense, an industry-leading drone mitigation solutions provider, and together have combined technologies to provide a first -of-its-kind, world leading capability in drone defense.

Liteye’s US AUDS (Anti UAS Defense System) is a backbone for Counter UAS solutions, layered with multiple capabilities to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat malicious threats. Citadel's Titan 3 technology applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to reliably detect, identify, track and defeat unauthorized drones operating across the Electromagnetic Spectrum. Together, these companies are leaders in the US Defense market with over $100M in combined sales respectively, providing the most reliable systems for Countering the growing UAS threat.

“No other system provides this level of effectiveness against both RF controlled and Silent Flight UAS,” said Ken Geyer, CEO of Liteye Systems. “We are pleased to work with Citadel’s Advancements in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities, the Citadel system has a combat proven pedigree similar to Liteye US AUDS.”

“By combining the technologies of both companies, our customers get access to some of the deepest and strongest capabilities in the industry,” said Chris Williams, CEO Citadel Defense. “We have coalesced our efforts for efficiency and effectiveness to get a superior suite of counter-UAS capabilities downrange.”

The combined system provides an on-the-move 360-degree defensive capability, while multiple layers of detection, classification and positive identification provide unmatched situational awareness and protection. The combination of Electronic Attack options for the operator provides both a sophisticated machine learning high fidelity frequency defeat and a robust directional broad-band defeat to ensure protection from the most serious threats.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com)

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020!

About Citadel Defense (www.droneCitadel.com)

Citadel Defense is a counter-drone (C-UAS) technology company that builds industry-leading drone mitigation solutions for military, homeland security and commercial applications. Citadel technology is trusted by commercial, Government, and military users including, U.S. Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard. For media inquiries, contact info@dronecitadel.com or visit www.dronecitadel.com.

###

Attachment

Marya Mista Liteye Systems, Inc. 630-991-3711 mmista@liteye.com