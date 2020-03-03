GREENVILLE, S.C., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Bank is pleased to announce that Melinda Davis Lux has joined the company’s executive leadership team as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Davis Lux will serve as a key member of the leadership team and be responsible for the company’s legal and governance matters. She will also have significant transactional, regulatory and strategic involvement and work closely with the company’s Board of Directors. She brings with her more than 20 years of experience advising clients as a corporate and M&A attorney.



“Melinda is a proven leader with deep legal expertise,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Community Banks, Inc. “Her experience in strategic transactions and public company governance will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to expand throughout the Southeast.”

Davis Lux joins United from Womble Bond Dickinson in Greenville, S.C., where she was a partner and served as a Global Board Member of Womble Bond Dickinson International. Davis Lux holds a Master of Laws in Taxation from the New York University School of Law, a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School, an MBA from Clemson University, and a Bachelor of Arts from Wellesley College.

“I have a deep respect for Lynn Harton and the leadership team he has assembled at United Community Bank. They are passionate, driven and dedicated to delivering value for customers every day,” said Davis Lux. “I’m honored to join this talented team and support the strategic plan for growth that has been put in place.”

Davis Lux has deep ties to the Greenville community and has been involved with dozens of organizations, including serving on the Board of Directors of Upstate International and World Affairs Council, the Greenville Symphony, the Greenville Small Business Development Corporation, and Greenville County First Steps. She is a graduate of both Leadership Greenville and Leadership South Carolina and a Liberty Fellow. Professional organizations in which she is involved include the American Law Institute, the American Bar Foundation, the American Bar Association Mergers and Acquisitions Committee, and the Association for Corporate Growth.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the southeast region’s largest full-service financial institutions with $12.9 billion in assets, and 149 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary, which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For five of the past six years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of The World’s Best Banks. Additional information about UCBI and the Bank can be found at http://www.ucbi.com.