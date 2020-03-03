REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY ), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that world renown cardiologist Dr. John Simpson will serve as Chair of its Scientific & Medical Alliance Board. Dr. Simpson is credited with inventing and commercializing the first over-the-wire balloon catheter used for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA). This single invention created the field of interventional cardiology as it is known today. He joins an already impressive roster of advisory board members who support Biotricity’s research and development with a focus on scientific and clinical excellence.



Over the course of his storied medical technology career, Dr. Simpson has founded and successfully exited companies like ACS and DVI (both acquired by Eli Lilly), CVIS (acquired by Boston Scientific), Perclose (sold to Abbott), Lumend (acquired by Cordis), and Fox Hollow (acquired by ev3 which is now part of Medtronic). Dr. Simpson received his PhD in Immunology from the University of Texas, his MD from Duke University, and completed his fellowship in interventional cardiology at Stanford University. He is a member of the American College of Physicians, a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, has published on a wide variety of medical subjects, and has lectured extensively throughout the world.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce Dr. John Simpson’s new position as Chair of our Scientific & Medical Alliance Board,” said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder and CEO. “Dr. Simpson’s extensive expertise in the medical technology sector will provide us with invaluable clinical insights and guidance as we continue to expand our product offerings.”

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “project,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company’s other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

