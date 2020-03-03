NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ESTA) (the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on Women’s Health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, before the market opens on Monday, March 16, 2020.



Establishment Labs will host a webcast the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8263 (international), and using the conference ID: 13699020. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.establishmentlabs.com .

About Establishment Labs

