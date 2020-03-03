LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced a licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with PurePenn LLC (“PurePenn”), a leading cultivator and producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis capsules, concentrates, tinctures, flower and oils for the Pennsylvania market.



The Agreement will grant PurePenn license to the DNA brand, access to its proprietary award-winning genetics, and standardized operating procedures for their cultivation at the PurePenn cultivation facility in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. PurePenn’s high-tech facility will be comprised of approximately 125,000 square feet of indoor cultivation and production upon completion of its ongoing expansion efforts.

“By partnering with PurePenn, we ensure a mutually beneficial relationship built on the foundation of commitment to quality and best practices,” said Don Morris, Co-Founder of DNA. “Each time we explore a potential licensing agreement, we look for the best possible partner in each market – PurePenn is that partner for Pennsylvania.”

Dedicated to cutting-edge innovation using the latest technology, highly trained and experienced scientists and operators, and the strictest safety standards, PurePenn's mission is to create the best marijuana-based medicine in Pennsylvania for patients in need.

For more than 15 years, genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards in all categories at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world, making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times ‘Top 10 Strain of the Year’, which was inducted into The High Times seedbank hall of fame in 2009, the High Times 100 list of the most influential people in the industry and the High Times Trailer Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics and medicine.

“We are very excited by the opportunity to partner with DNA Genetics”, commented Gabe Perlow, CEO of PurePenn. “With our rapidly expanding cultivation facility, combined with their award-winning genetics and procedures, we will continue to provide patients in Pennsylvania with the highest-quality and most sought-after medicine possible.”

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com

About PurePenn LLC

PurePenn is a premier grower and processor of medical marijuana licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health composed of Pennsylvania business leaders and healthcare experts deeply committed to patient quality of life, job creation, and social impact on the communities it serves. PurePenn also produces products in Pennsylvania under the internationally renowned medical marijuana brand, Moxie, whose products have received repeated acclaim for consistently providing safe and effective treatments for patients. Rooted in community and social good, our goal is to consistently produce medical marijuana products at its facility in McKeesport that exceeds the state’s, community’s, employee’s and patients' expectations.

Please visit our website at www.purepenn.com

