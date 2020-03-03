CHICO, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Comvoy , the first and only structured, searchable marketplace for work-ready trucks and vans, announces its partnership with HomeAdvisor , one of the largest home services marketplaces, to help HomeAdvisor’s network of service professionals find the right vehicles they need for their jobs.



Together, both companies are supporting their communities of skilled trades professionals, vocational workers, and home service providers, ensuring they have the resources they need to do their jobs and find consistent work.

HomeAdvisor’s nationwide network of pros represent nearly every home service industry, including HVAC, contracting, landscaping, electrical, roofing, and more. These businesses rely on customized work trucks and vans as a crucial tool to complete a day’s work. Comvoy, a subsidiary of Work Truck Solutions, uses highly detailed configuration data, intuitive search, and integrated insights to guide businesses to the right vehicle they need for their jobs––and connects them to local dealers where they can buy it, quickly.

“We strive to provide our network of pros with the tips, tools, and information to grow and succeed in their business,” said Craig Smith, President and COO of HomeAdvisor. “We’re excited to introduce Comvoy as a free resource to our pros––ensuring they can quickly find the right vehicle for their jobs.”

Comvoy allows HomeAdvisor’s service professionals, who are often small businesses, to research, find, and get the best purpose-built vehicle for their job, searching by vocation/industry, vehicle body type, or manufacturer.

“The goal of this partnership is to support all of the hard-working businesses that maintain our infrastructure and comprise the backbone of the U.S. economy,” said Comvoy CEO, Kathryn Schifferle. “We’ve teamed up to educate Comvoy buyers about the opportunities available to them through HomeAdvisor’s community, while also giving existing Pros an easy-to-use resource to find the vehicles they need. We want to help these businesses expand their local networks, generate new business leads, and most importantly, support their livelihoods.”

Visit the Comvoy marketplace today at www.comvoy.com . Service professionals can join HomeAdvisor’s Pro network here .

About Comvoy

Comvoy is the first and only structured, searchable marketplace for work-ready trucks. Using the most extensive aggregation of commercial vehicle details and inventory (including all specs on vehicle body, upfit, equipment, pieces, and parts from OEM to dealer), Comvoy is built for buyers to easily research, find, and get what they need. Comvoy surfaces results across vocation, vehicle body type, upfit or vehicle manufacturer to match every buyer with the right work truck for the right job. The Comvoy marketplace was founded by Work Truck Solutions to support the hard-working businesses that power the economy.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor ® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor’s on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor’s award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Denver, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).

Comvoy Contact

LaunchSquad for Work Truck Solutions

worktruck@launchsquad.com

415-625-8555