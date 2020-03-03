EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, which included the following highlights:



Received 510(k) clearance in the U.S. and CE Mark in the EU for adult and pediatric patients who weigh 20 kg or more and for the next generation Aquadex console, which will be sold as Aquadex SmartFlow™.



Announced expansion of commercial presence in Europe with distribution arrangement for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.





Announced presentation of clinical data from an investigator-initiated analysis at the American Society of Kidney Week highlighting the efficacy and simplicity of use of Aquadex FlexFlow in treating patients in critical care settings such as cardiogenic shock, anasarca, ATN with fluid overload, ESRD with bridge ultrafiltration between hemodialysis treatment, and post-operative fluid overload.





Completed sales force realignment to increase focus on cardiac surgery and eventually pediatrics. Revenue for fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $1.4 million, a decrease of 8.8 percent from Q4 2018. For the year 2019, revenue totaled $5.5 million, a 10 percent increase from 2018.





Ended the year with $1.3 million in cash and no debt. Subsequent to quarter end, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering for net proceeds of approximately $8.6 million, for total proforma cash balance of $9.9 million.

“I look back at 2019 as a very successful year for the company,” said John Erb, chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions. “We made important strides in our commercialization efforts, including focusing on new market opportunities and driving important product improvements which we believe will deliver additional growth in 2020 and beyond.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System



The Aquadex SmartFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provide a safe, effective, and predictable method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kilograms or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2020 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





FINANCIALS

CHF SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31

Year ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 1,367 $ 1,499 $ 5,511 $ 4,998 Costs and Expenses: Cost of goods sold 673 984 2,660 3,670 Selling, general and administrative 4,187 3,822 16,285 15,311 Research and development 953 946 4,672 3,053 Total costs and expenses 5,813 5,752 23,617 22,034 Loss from operations (4,446 ) (4,253 ) (18,106 ) (17,036 ) Other income, net 1 — — 10 Loss before income taxes (4,445 ) (4,253 ) (18,106 ) (17,026 ) Income tax expense (3 ) (3 ) (8 ) (6 ) Net loss $ (4,448 ) $ (4,256 ) $ (18,114 ) $ (17,032 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (1.12 ) $ (8.37 ) $ (9.30 ) $ (42.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 3,988 509 2,433 404 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment $ (5 ) $ (2 ) $ (9 ) $ (4 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (4,453 ) $ (4,258 ) $ (18,123 ) $ (17,036 )





























































CHF SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,

2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,279 $ 5,480 Accounts receivable 799 786 Inventories 1,797 1,658 Other current assets 161 203 Total current assets 4,036 8,127 Property, plant and equipment, net 991 536 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 442 — Other assets 133 113 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,602 $ 8,776 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,488 $ 1,133 Accrued compensation 1,592 1,498 Current portion of operating lease liability 186 — Other current liabilities 85 209 Total current liabilities 3,351 2,840 Operating lease liability 261 — Total liabilities 3,612 2,840 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Series A junior participating preferred stock as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 30,000 shares, none outstanding — — Series F convertible preferred stock as of both December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 535 shares, issued and outstanding 535 shares — — Preferred stock as of both December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 39,969,465 shares, none outstanding — — Common stock as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, par value

$0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

4,674,068 and 513,445, respectively — — Additional paid‑in capital 218,278 204,101 Accumulated other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,214 1,223 Accumulated deficit (217,502 ) (199,388 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,990 5,936 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,602 $ 8,776





































































































CHF SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

For the years ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating Activities Net loss $ (18,114 ) $ (17,032 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 239 232 Stock-based compensation expense 1,512 2,087 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13 ) (241 ) Inventories (343 ) (70 ) Other current assets 42 (67 ) Other assets and liabilities 18 (14 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 292 545 Net cash used in operations (16,367 ) (14,560 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (490 ) (198 ) Net cash used in investing activities (490 ) (198 ) Financing activities: Net proceeds from public stock offerings, net 12,665 4,647 Net cash provided by financing activities 12,665 4,647 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (9 ) (4 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,201 ) (10,115 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 5,480 15,595 Cash and cash equivalents—end of year $ 1,279 $ 5,480 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities Financing fees incurred for subsequent equity financing included in other assets and accounts payable $ 111 $ 78 Inventory transferred to property, plant and equipment $ 204 $ — Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 4 $ 2

























































































