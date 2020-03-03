AB Grigeo Klaipėda, а subsidiary of AB Grigeo, operating in Klaipėda, has signed an agreement with Pöyry Management Consulting Oy (trading as AFRY), an international engineering, design, and consulting company, which will carry out an audit of environmental, occupational health and safety, and operational processes at the company. AFRY will also provide suggestions and recommendations and draw up an action plan for the implementation of technical or operational changes.



AFRY will make a plant performance assessment: sewage treatment and discharge systems and all technological processes will be assessed. Sources of odour, environment air and noise pollution will be identified; risk assessment procedures, will be evaluated. It is expected that AFRY service will help the company to identify the improvements that will be implemented to business processes, based on the provided recommendations, in order to enable best practice in environmental, occupational health and safety and operational processes.

AFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company, which has proven experience in environmental impact assessments, permitting, nature inventories and protection, environment, health and safety audits, waste management and contaminated soil management. AFRY has a deep global insight accumulated for more than 50 years of experience in the pulp and paper industry.

