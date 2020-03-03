New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beverage Can Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05261940/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global beverage can market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by growing energy and juice drinks market. In addition, rising popularity of paperboard cans is anticipated to boost the growth of the global beverage can market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global beverage can market is segmented as below:

Material:

o Aluminum



o Steel



Application:

o Non-alcoholic Beverages



o Alcoholic Beverages



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global beverage can market growth

This study identifies rising popularity of paperboard cans as the prime reasons driving the global beverage can market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global beverage can market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global beverage can market, including some of the vendors such as Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A, Ball Corp., CAN-PACK S.A., CPMC HOLDINGS Ltd., Crown Holdings, Inc, ORG Technology Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Silgan Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings and Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

